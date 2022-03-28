AHV ‘tractor-pull’ to raise £25,000 for Northern Ireland Air Ambulance

All proceeds raised will be donated to Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

The event will see AHV’s entire Irish team pulling a ‘Grassmen’ Massey Ferguson 3690 tractor from the top of the town in Clogher to the company’s own offices in Augher. The distance involved is two miles.

The tractor-pull starts at 2.00pm. However, AHV staff will commence a ‘spin-a-thon’ earlier that morning, hoping to notch up the equivalent of 500 cycling miles prior to the start of the day’s main attraction.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Animal Health Vision (AHV) has launched details of a charity tractor-pull between Clogher and Augher on Saturday 09 April. The tractor will be supplied by The Grassmen. It is hoped that the event will raise £25,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. Attending the launch were Libby Clarke, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland; Courtney McMullan, the Grassmen and the members of the AHV team: Aloisia Loughran, Cathy McBride, Clodagh McGovern, Rachel Edgar, Malcolm Beattie, Paul Marrs and Colin Bolton

AHV’s territory manager for Northern Ireland, Paul Marrs, takes up the story: “Everyone within the company is very aware of the tremendous role that Air Ambulance performs in saving lives right across Northern Ireland throughout the year.

“We are also very conscious of the fact that the service is heavily reliant on support from the public to keep going.

“Given this backdrop, we felt that it would be more than appropriate for AHV to help make a difference on behalf of the Air Ambulance service at this time.”

Not surprisingly, the Grassmen’s management team jumped at the opportunity to get involved in the upcoming tractor pull.

Grassmen’s Courtney McMullan explained:“The 3690 tractor that will be used for the event has been totally restored. The AHV tractor-pull will be her first charity event. The plan is to have the machine looking like an absolute picture on the big day.

“It weighs seven tonnes, so the team from AHV will have a real pull on their hands come Saturday 09 April.”

Well known estate agent and cattle judge Libby Clarke is a member of the recently formed Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Agri-business Group.

She attended the recent launch of the AHV tractor pull.

Commenting on the vital role that Air Ambulance plays in saving lives, Libby confirmed that it takes £5,500 per day to keep the service going.

She added: “Air Ambulance does receive some support from Stormont. However, the vast bulk of the money it needs comes by way of voluntary contributions from the public and the business sector.”

The management team at AHV hopes to raise £25,000 for Air Ambulance, courtesy of the upcoming tractor pull.

Paul Marrs again:“Members of the public can contribute on the day as volunteers will be following the progress of the tractor with Air Ambulance collection boxes.

“Alternatively people can donate courtesy of the gofundme page that has been specifically set up on line.

“We will also be accepting donations from those visiting the AHV stand at the upcoming Balmoral Show.”

People wishing to contribute to the AHV Tractor Pull appeal should click on the following link: gofundme.com/f/ahv-fundraiser-for-air-ambulance-ni.