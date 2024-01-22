Air Ambulance competition for Lidl shopping vouchers and Simple Mind tickets for relay runners

Local charity Air Ambulance NI is appealing for your support with a fundraising challenge that will get you active.

Promoting the competition are inspirational speaker and Mind Set mentor Annette Kelly and lifestyle blogger Jill McDowell. Picture: Submitted

The charity is encouraging groups of 5 family members, friends or work colleagues to sign up for the Team Relay of the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon before the end of February to be in with a chance of winning £500 of Lidl shopping vouchers and 2 tickets to Simple Minds, courtesy of Cool FM.

The event takes place on Sunday 5th May 2024 and relay teams complete the full marathon distance with a team of two - five people, each doing varying distances from approximately 4 to 7 miles.

Grace Williams, area fundraising manager for the charity said: “Doing a relay is a great way to be part of the challenge and atmosphere on marathon day without having to be an experienced runner. Could you take on a leg of the marathon and raise sponsorship for our charity? Sign up now at www.belfastcitymarathon.com, pledge to fundraising for air ambulance and you will be entered into a competition to win £500 of Lidl vouchers – that’s £100 per person. The team lead of the winning team will also receive two tickets to see Simple Minds play on 19th March at the SSE Arena, thanks to Cool FM.”

She added: “Helping your air ambulance will enable the medical crew deliver pre-hospital critical care to the next patient. On average, the doctor and paramedic team are needed twice per day whether that is to a patient in a road traffic collision, fall from height, farm or workplace accident or sporting injury. Whatever the trauma situation the air ambulance team are airborne in minutes and can get to anywhere in NI in approximately 25 minutes. To do this requires fundraising of almost £7,000 per day.”

Sign up at www.belfastcitymarathon.com, tick the box to fundraise for air ambulance and the charity will be in touch with your fundraising pack, invite to base and ensure you receive your choice of running vest or T-shirt.

The charity works in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region and responds to seriously ill or injured patients, 12 hours a day, 7 days per week. The helicopter can get to any location in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes. The doctor and paramedic team bring pre – hospital emergency care across Northern Ireland that might just save your life, or that of your loved ones.