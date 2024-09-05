Jamie Lynch on a visit to the Air Ambulance base.

THE Air Ambulance service is in greater demand than ever, it has been revealed.

Taskings of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) have risen by 50 this year compared to 2023.

The increase in demand was highlight as Northern Ireland marked Air Ambulance Awareness Week, which concludes on Sunday, September 15.

Glenn O’Rorke, Operational Lead of the service, remarked: “Anyone in Northern Ireland can become a patient at any time, and this year we have seen an increase in the number of people who have needed the HEMS compared to last year.

"Fifty additional call-outs mean multiple individuals who have needed critical pre-hospital care at the scene of their accident or medical emergency.”

One patient was Jamie Lynch, a 23-year old from Warrenpoint who took a cardiac arrest on May 3 this year whilst meeting friends in a coffee shop in Newry.

As Jamie’s friends walked into the coffee shop, they realised he was uncoordinated, but none expected the sudden turn of events. When Jamie collapsed, quick-thinking locals began administering CPR, while his friends urgently called 999.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and one Emergency Crew to the incident. Ambulance Control also tasked the charity Air Ambulance with the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) Crew on board to attend.

Jamie was treated in the coffee shop and once stabilised, swiftly rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, and brought straight into ICU.

Fewer than one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the UK. However, early CPR within 3-5 minutes of collapse can significantly increase the chance of survival, up to 50-70 per cent.

Following three weeks in hospital, Jamie’s recovery has been nothing short of remarkable. He is now looking forward to returning to his favourite hobby, football, in the near future and said: “I have almost fully recovered thanks to the efforts of everyone on that day.

“I never thought of myself as someone who might need the Air Ambulance and certainly not while in a coffee shop. But it all goes to show that you never know when your life could turn upside down and I’m so grateful that the Air Ambulance was there for me.

"I look forward to being involved in fundraising activities for this local charity, my girlfriend Caoimhe is taking part in the Belfast City Airport Runway Run this September.”

The Air Ambulance service operates 365 days a year in Northern Ireland, providing vital support for 12 hours each day. This operation is made possible thanks to the partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and the generous fundraising and donations from the people of Northern Ireland. The daily funding requirement for the charity Air Ambulance NI is £6,850.

This year’s Air Ambulance Awareness Week is centred around the theme “Today’s Supporter, Tomorrow’s Lifesaver,” emphasising the crucial role that public support plays in maintaining this life-saving service.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at the charity, added: “Advanced pre-hospital care for people like Jamie with sudden life-threatening injury or illness can save lives and improve patient outcomes.

"By supporting your Air Ambulance charity, you will truly be making a difference to someone’s life. We ask you to consider how you can play your part in saving lives whether that is joining as a member of Air Ambulance with a monthly direct debit, hosting a fundraising coffee morning or donating a few hours of your time as a volunteer.”

During Air Ambulance Awareness Week the charity is urging the public to get involved and support the service, ensuring it can continue to provide critical care when it’s needed most.

The charity encourages workplaces to host coffee mornings, community, sports and faith groups to organise an event or collection and for individuals to consider joining the charity as a member with a monthly donation. For ways to support please see https://airambulanceni.org/air-ambulance-week/