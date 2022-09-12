Air Ambulance patient leads vintage event that will help two people in future

It was a cold November day in 2019 when Eunan Wilson, from The Loup, fell down a few steps which resulted in an extremely serious ankle injury and the risk of losing his foot.

The HEMS team were called to the incident and were able to administer critical care before Eunan was flown for surgery and further treatment at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Eunan’s foot was saved, and he felt passionate about helping the service that had helped him in his time of need.

Sean McNeil, Hugh Wilson and Eunan Wilson

Eunan is part of The Loup Vintage Club and they unanimously agreed that Air Ambulance NI should be the designated charity for The Loup Vintage Show.

Due to the Covid-19 health pandemic, the show didn’t take place in 2020 or 2021, and it was the summer of 2022 before it returned.

The show was a great success, once again, and raised the most ever for charity. A staggering £5,000 was handed over to Air Ambulance NI representative Kerry Anderson at the airbase, just outside of Lisburn.

Eunan Wilson commented: “I was blown away that so much was raised for air ambulance – I am really proud of what our club and the community has been able to do for the charity.

“It’s brilliant to know that these funds will help two more patients in need; I know that someone raised funds so that it was able to come to me when I needed it.

“When we went to hand over the cheque to the charity, the team and helicopter were out on another mission to help someone. It’s needed about twice a day.”

Kerry Anderson, from the charity, added: “It’s wonderful when a community is inspired to help the charity and raise funds to help others.

“It’s likely that Eunan won’t know the patients that the funds raised will help, but satisfying to know that he, the club and community have made such a difference.

“We are very grateful to the club and everyone involved – thank you!”

The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland.

The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes. From inception to July 2022 the medical crew have been tasked on 3,093 occasions.

The charity cherishes connecting with former patients and patient families. If you, or one of your family members, have been treated by the HEMS crew please get in touch with Air Ambulance NI by calling 028 9262 2677.

Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £2million each year to maintain and sustain this service so public donations are crucial.

One simple way to support is by becoming a regular donor to the charity as a Club AANI member.

Members give a little each month and, in return, are invited to an annual get together and receive a newsletter by email each month.