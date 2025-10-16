Alastair’s Bramley sauce from Portrush a gourmet hit in the ‘Big Apple’

New deal in the US with gourmet food store for Irish Black Butter’s Alastair Bell.

CUSTOMERS at the top destination in New York for gourmet and artisan foods are now able to enjoy a unique and award-winning sweet/savoury preserve from Portrush in Co Antrim.

Irish Black Butter, a hugely successful spread that’s made from Armagh Bramley apples and spices, is now available in the US from the influential Chelsea Market Baskets in Manhattan, one of New York’s most important food stores that also provides a popular hampers packed with artisan products from around the world.

As well as featuring in the shop, Irish Back Butter will be included in premium hampers.

Alastair Bell, the owner and founder of Irish Black Butter in 2017, is understandably “thrilled by this important export deal”. “It was fantastic to connect with the team in New York and see our award-winning preserve proudly represented in such an iconic location,” continues Alastair.

“The deal is the outcome of many months building contacts in key US centres such as New York, Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Nashville, networking which is leading to significant business.

“I set out to promote Irish Black Butter as a new taste of Ireland and it’s working. It’s been hard work, of course, and has required a substantial investment in my time and other resources from my small business,” he adds. Customers in the US, especially from New York city and state, can visit the Chelsea Market store or order online.

“The product is now regarded as a versatile taste of Ireland that’s perfect for pairing with cheeses and charcuterie; glazing meats; adding depth to sauces; and spreading on toast, pastries, or desserts including ice cream,” adds Alastair. He’s also created a salted caramel sauce with Irish Black Butter.

Founded in 1993, Chelsea Market Baskets is passionate about specialty and innovative foods. Owner David Porat searches the world for original products that are “distinctly high quality, fresh, unique, and have a certain indescribable charm”. It aims to satisfy sophisticated tastes with its global offerings.