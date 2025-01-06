Aldi extend contracts with Divilly Brothers in Oranmore

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Galway-based fresh meat supplier Divilly Brothers has announced the extension and enhancement of their long-standing partnership with ALDI.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Divilly’s, based in Oranmore, has been a key supplier to ALDI since 2007, consistently delivering high-quality products that align with ALDI’s commitment to excellence.

Divilly’s supplies ALDI with 100% Irish Bord Bia Quality Assured carved and sliced cooked ham products for the retailer’s Specially Selected range across its 163 stores nationwide. The new contract will also see the Galway firm add brand new low-fat black and white puddings to its range at ALDI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The renewed contract between Divilly’s and ALDI reflects a significant investment in their partnership. The €4m annual value of the contract demonstrates ALDI’s continued commitment to Irish suppliers and supporting community-focused, family-run Irish businesses.

Peter and Shane Divilly, owners of Galway-based Divilly Brothers meat suppliers, pictured with Peter Bough, ALDI Buying Director and siblings, Teagan and Moya Farrell as the company lands a new €4 million contract with the retailer.

Divilly Brothers, a family-owned company, has been recognised for its unique ham products since its founding in 1927. Currently headed by brothers Shane and Peter Divilly, who have continued the business run by their father and grandfather before them, the company employs over 50 people. The ALDI contract extension will help them expand their business and continue to supply a growing range of Bord Bia Quality Assured products, while supporting the overall efficiency and continued growth of their operations.

Peter Bough, buying director, ALDI Ireland said: “We are proud to announce the continuation of our long-standing partnership with Divilly Brothers and the investment of a further €4m annually in that relationship. Divilly’s is a company that is constantly recognised for their high quality and tasty products, including the range of Bord Bia Quality Assured cooked Irish ham supplied to ALDI.”

Speaking on their long-standing partnership with ALDI, Shane Divilly, Divilly’s commercial director said: “As we announce the extension of this supplier partnership, we proudly look back at our journey with ALDI. Since first supplying ALDI in 2007, we have continued to grow our business and this contract extension is a testament to our fantastic working relationship.”