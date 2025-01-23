Alex blends a different whiskey at Bushmills for global travellers

Alex Thomas, Master Blender of The Sexton Irish Single Malt Whiskey.

ALEX Thomas, now one of the most globally respected creators of premium Irish whiskey and most associated now with Old Bushmills, has come up with a different taste for lovers of the iconic spirit.

The Coleraine woman, master blender at Bushmills, has just developed a new Sexton Irish Whiskey which is distilled at Bushmills exclusively for airport duty frees and other parts of the global travel industry.

Alex, who was behind the initial Sexton, says: “It is with great pride and excitement that The Sexton Irish Whiskey has launched the first line extension, an 11-year-old original single malt, exclusively for global travel retail. The family is growing.”

Global travel retail represents the unique shopping spaces and duty free options active in airports and dedicated duty free sites all over the world. It also serves the airline and cruise ship community for on board purchases and in bar experiences.

Alex has now developed an impressive range of premium single malts for both Bushmills and The Sexton.

The new Sexton 11-year-old joins the original single Sexton single malt which is now highly rated in the US, long the most important market for golden spirits.

Made from 100 per cent Irish malted barley, the Sexton is then triple distilled in copper pot stills, a longstanding feature of Irish whiskey and unlike Scotch which is double distilled. The triple distilling is said to provide a richer flavour and smoother taste.

The Sexton liquid is then aged in Spanish Oloroso sherry casks, selected by Alex in France, which provide a rich and fruity character. It comes in an eye-catching hexagonal bottle.

Alex honed her distilling skills at Bushmills over 16 years and qualified as a master blender in 2012 before being chosen by Proximo Spirits, the New York-based drinks giant, to create a new Irish single malt aimed initially at the US marketplace.

New Jersey-based Proximo’s relationship with Bushmills follows the acquisition of the distillery for Mexico’s Jose Cuervo, the tequila leader.