Alexander Kinnear – Instagram takeover

Alexander is from a dairy farm outside Keady, Co Armagh, and on Saturday, he will be giving followers an insight into the daily running of the business.

Alexander has plenty of experience working on dairy farms having undertaken a yearlong placement on a New Zealand dairy farm while studying for a level three extended diploma in agriculture at CAFRE Greenmount campus. Followers will be able to ask him any questions that they may have about his family’s dairy farm, his time abroad and his new role with the UFU during the takeover.