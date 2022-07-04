Alistair Sampson Memorial Fund raises £11,000 for two charities

£5,500 will help make the Farm Families Health Check Programme available to even more farmers - a community known for being time short when it comes to taking care of their own health. Farmers often delay going for a much needed health check at their GP Clinic.

Since 2012, the Farm Families Health Check team of skilled nurses has been visiting marts and other rural events frequented by farmers. With no appointment needed this ‘drop in’ service, which is totally confidential, has already seen almost 22,000 rural dwellers across NI.

Farm Families Health Check Programme Coordinator Christina Faulkner welcomed this generous donation in memory of Alistair Sampson. The much respected NI manager for Volac International Ltd, who was well aware that the long hours farmers work makes them slow to see a Doctor or Nurse.

Lorraine Sampson, centre, presents a cheque for £5,500 from the Alistair Sampson Memorial Fund to Farm Families Health Check Programme Coordinator Christina Faulkner. Also included, are from left, Samantha Sampson with baby Alistair Sampson and Nurse Yvonne Carson.

Yet as Christina noted: “A health check is a good indicator of your general health. Farmers are busy, but if you haven’t had a recent health check, do call in with us. Look out for our mobile clinic at rural events. There nurses can check your blood pressure, BMI, weight, and cholesterol plus assess your risk of developing diabetes.

“They can help you make small, positive changes to your lifestyle which can greatly benefit overall health and well-being. For better health and for the peace of mind of you and your family I would urge farmers to make use of our clinic as it moves around the country. Remember, you, the farmer, are the most important asset on your family farm.”

For more information ph; (028) 2563 5573 or email [email protected]

Marie Curie as the largest provider of end of life care in Northern Ireland has also been presented with £5,500 from the funds raised in memory of Alistair Sampson. The practical and emotional support offered to Alistair and the Sampson family by the Marie Curie nurses along with that from the NHS team was invaluable.

Aside from a Hospice in Belfast there are 97 Marie Currie Nurses and 95 Health Care Assistants plus trained volunteers supporting patients in their own homes across NI.

This much respected charity works with people living with any terminal illness. That includes cancers, motor neurone disease, multiple schlerois and end stage lung, liver heart and renal diseases. Marie Curie is also the UK’s leading charity funder of palliative and end of life care research