All aboard for a weekend of fun at Belfast Maritime Festival

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Tracy Kelly and Louise Glendinning, Festival of Fools, launch this year’s Belfast Maritime Festival.

BELFAST’S heritage waterfront is all set for the Belfast Maritime Festival – a weekend of free fun on Saturday and Sunday, September 6-7, from 11am-6pm each day.

People of all ages are invited to dive deep into a celebration of Belfast’s rich maritime past and innovative future along the Maritime Mile – from Donegall Quay to HMS Caroline.

Organised by Belfast City Council in partnership with Maritime Belfast Trust, the Belfast Maritime Festival is also supported by Belfast Harbour, Titanic Quarter Limited, Titanic Belfast, Department for Communities, Tourism NI and the Odyssey Trust.

Media partner Cool FM/Downtown will be on site with prizes, games and giveaways.

Belfast Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly said: “Belfast Maritime Festival is undoubtedly one of the city’s most popular family-friendly events, attracting residents from right across the city and drawing visitors from far and wide to enjoy entertainment inspired by our proud maritime heritage and traditions.

“We’ve got sea shanties a plenty, with a music programme curated by Belfast TradFest, and no shortage of silly fun thanks to the Festival of Fools at The Arc. Visitors are in for a treat with some special musical performances on the Saturday evening, giving a taste of what to expect next August when we host the Fleadh, the world’s biggest celebration of Irish music and culture.

“Make sure to put Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 September in your diary and get on board for a weekend of free fun!”

Kerrie Sweeney MBE, Maritime Belfast Trust, said: “The Belfast Maritime Festival is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through true collaboration. Working alongside Belfast City Council and Belfast Harbour, and with additional support from our onsite partners, Titanic Quarter Ltd and Titanic Belfast, we’re proud to help grow the festival year on year.

“It offers something truly unique from tall ships and live music to maritime heritage and hands-on experiences for all ages. New for this year is our ‘Slipways Street Food & Sounds’ experience, supported by DAERA through the NI Regional Food Programme, which showcases some of Northern Ireland’s best local producers in a vibrant market setting. Another first is the evening gig on the Titanic Slipways, headlined by Hothouse Flowers.

“Together, we’re animating the Maritime Mile, telling our maritime stories, and strengthening Belfast’s reputation as a vibrant, inclusive and connected waterfront city for everyone.”

Festival goers can hop on board a fleet of ships docked at Queen’s Quay and Belfast Harbour Marina, including the stunning Andalucía – a Spanish galleon replica – and meet the crews to get a glimpse of life at sea.

Younger visitors will enjoy the Kids’ Cove at the Queen’s Quay – with arts and crafts, circus and dance and pirate play time – as well as family-friendly funfair rides at the Island Adventure Park beside the Slipways.

Meanwhile, a packed line up of local and international artists at the Maritime Mile Music Stage and circus performances at Fools by the Sea at The Arc are sure to keep the mood buoyant.

Hamilton Dock Maritime Village will celebrate past and future with immersive technology, interactive exhibits and boat building exhibitions. And Science Street is back by popular demand, transforming the waterfront into a space for hands-on learning and discovery – from marine biology and climate change to biodiversity.

The Slipways Street Food Market is sure to tempt the tastebuds, along with the Artisan Producers’ Market, where regional producers will be showcasing and selling their goods supported by DAERA, through the NI Regional Food Programme (NIRFP).

Saturday evening brings a magical concert under the stars featuring Hothouse Flowers with special guests Ríoghnach Connolly and Honeyfeet. Tickets (£20) are available at visitbelfast.com

Those who’d prefer a more chilled out experience can check out what’s happening at floating installation ‘Drift’ and explore ‘City Sensations’ – a range of accessible and inclusive programming at Belfast Harbour’s City Quays Gardens.

Visitors attending the Belfast Maritime Festival are encouraged to walk, cycle, take the Glider from Belfast city centre directly to the Titanic Quarter, or travel by train to Titanic Quarter Halt. Cycle parking is available outside Titanic Belfast and at Belfast Bike docks at the SSE Arena and SS Nomadic. For more event information visit belfastcity.gov.uk/maritime