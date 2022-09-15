All Creatures Great and Small back on TV with brand new series - Watch the trailer

An average of 4.1 million loyal viewers tuned in across the previous series run and it was soon confirmed that a third and fourth series would follow.

All Creatures Great and Small provides fans with irresistible escapism and unabashedly wholesome viewing as vet James Herriot discovers the Dales, and we can expect more heartwarming tales from Darrowby throughout series three and four.

As series three returns, we will rejoin our beloved Skeldale House family in the Spring of 1939 with the prospect of another World War looming large over the Dales.

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small. Image: Channel 5

Change is afoot for all of the Darrowby residents, especially James and Helen, who are embarking on the next chapter of their lives as the wider world around them heads toward a period of great uncertainty.

What characters will return for series three?

Returning for the third series is Nicholas Ralph as young vet James Herriot, and Samuel West as his mercurial mentor Siegfried Farnon.

Anna Madeley returns as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs Hall, whilst Callum Woodhouse is Siegfried’s slowly maturing brother Tristan.

Rachel Shenton returns as local farmer Helen Alderson.

A characterful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s will also return, including Patricia Hodge as the wonderfully sophisticated Mrs Pumphrey, and her adored pampered Pekingese Tricki Woo (portrayed by the loveable Derek).

Series three, episode one, will return to Channel 5 at 9pm tonight (Thursday 15 Septemer).

If you miss it, don’t worry as you will be able to catch it when it is repeated on 17 September at 5pm, or on 20 September at 8pm.

There will be seven episodes in total in season three, with future episodes airing weekly at the same time.

Each of the episodes will also be available to watch on My5 shortly after broadcast.