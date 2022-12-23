All Creatures Great and Small returns to Channel 5 with a Christmas special

News you can trust since 1963
There's good news for fans of All Creatures Great and Small with the popular series returning for a Christmas Special.

By Joanne Knox
4 hours ago - 1 min read

While series three came to an end in October, you can still catch up with any episodes you may have missed ahead of this festive offering from the residents of Darrowby.

All episodes are available to watch on My5.

The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special will air tonight (Friday 23 December) on Channel 5 at 9pm, with a young guest bringing some wonder, mischief and cheer to Skeldale house for Christmas.

The series, set in the Yorkshire Dales, chronicles the numerous adventures of three veterinarians at a country practice, as well as their much-loved housekeeper, Mrs Hall.

The popular series is a new adaptation of the books by British veterinary surgeon and author Alfred Wight, written under the pen name, James Herriot.

