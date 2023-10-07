Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year, as always, the championships will take place on a working farm, with plenty of space, activities and demonstrations of hedge laying and proper maintenance of hedgerows. It will be an opportunity to meet other people passionate about hedgerows and learn from experts at work.It’s also a great family day out with artists, craftspeople, and other stalls on display.

There will even be a pair of donkeys to help out with the brash!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exhibitors include the musician, storyteller and writer, Willie Drennan; a showcase of Ireland's handweaving and spinning heritage by Born In A Field; leatherwork with The Irish Saddler; woodworking and handcarving with Mícheál of Fiach Rua Timber Crafts; a look into honeybees with Mervyn Warrington from the Killinchy Beekeepers Association; and a chance to learn about nature with Ulster Wildlife.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Close-up of regrowth on a laid stem. (Pic: Hedgerows Ireland)

For those keen on machinery, they will have the Husqvarna agents, McIlrath and Son, and a display of vintage tractors and other machinery!Hedge laying itself is a traditional country craft that is experiencing a resurgence as the value of healthy hedgerows for the climate, wildlife and our landscape become more well-known.

Hedgerows are human-made features of the Irish countryside planted mostly since the 1700s and 1800s.

Unfortunately, they have since struggled with neglect and removal. Laying rejuvenates the hedgerow beyond the broadleaf tree species' natural life span by taking advantage of their ability to re-grow after being cut back.

Advertisement

Advertisement