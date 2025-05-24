All set for Lurgan Show 2025

Lurgan & District Horse & Cattle Show Society Ltd will be hosting their annual show on Saturday 7 June.

The countdown is now well underway to the county championship event which is one of the first shows in Northern Ireland’s summer agricultural show calendar.

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy, recently hosted a sponsors’ reception and show launch event in Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre.

Lurgan Show are pleased to have a number of main sponsors supporting this year’s event which includes Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Translink, Danske Bank, Fane Valley, Dungannon Veterinary Centre and Thompson’s Tea.

Guest speaker at the event was William Irvine from the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

Prize schedules are now available for the show and can be obtained at www.lurganshow.co.uk

Entries strictly close on Saturday 24 May.

Charities

Lurgan Show will be supporting the Air Ambulance NI during this year’s event and be sure to pop along to the Air Ambulance event stand at the show.

Pet show

With 20 classes, the pet show attracts hundreds of pets each year.

Lurgan Show are pleased to have key sponsor Lurgan Veterinary Clinic supporting the Pet Show.

Home Industries and Schools

The school section is a very important element of the Lurgan Show, with around 3,500 exhibits annually between Schools and Home Industries sections.

This section includes hand writing, creative craft, miniature gardens, floral art, baking, pottery, eggs and photography.

Entries in this section are now closed.

The show is indebted to the many sponsors of this section of the show.

Twenty-three cups and special prizes are up for grabs across both home industries and schools section.

Lurgan Show gratefully acknowledges the support of sponsors for this section and exhibits will be on view on show day in the home industries and schools’ marquee located within the showgrounds.

Poultry

Sponsored by a number of supporters, the poultry section features 112 classes for bantam soft and hard feather, waterfowl, large soft feather and rare breeds.

For further details contact Pauline on 07751837218.

Rabbits and cavies

Rabbits and cavies also feature strongly at the Show and can be found in the poultry marquee. Be sure to pop along and view this section on show day.

Vintage show

The vintage section is a real attraction for both young and old to see the tractors and other machinery which served past generations on the land.

Vehicles can simply arrive on show day and must enter the showgrounds via Windsor Avenue entrance only. All exhibitors receive a specially produced Lurgan Show gift. Entry fee is £10 per vehicle.

Contact Stephen on 07510367159 or Jonny on 07572777763 for further details.

Trade

Trade Stands feature strongly at the annual show. The closing date for applications is fast approaching and indoor stall space is almost filled. For further details contact Michele on 07732172214

Cattle

A high entry of animals is expected with classes for many of the pedigree breeds including Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Blondes, British Blues, Simmental, Limousin, Beef Shorthorn and Charolais.

Lurgan Show hosts Dairy classes for Shorthorns, Ayrshires, Holstein’s and Jersey breeds.

Lurgan Show is a qualifying show for the NISA Thompson Dairy Cow Championships, the Bank of Ireland/NISA Pedigree Junior Bull Championships, ISA All Ireland Intermediate Young Stockperson Championship. Lurgan will welcome an international judge to the Cattle section for this year’s show, with Silke Warneke visiting from Germany.

The Lurgan Show Championship overall prize fund is £250. Over one hundred classes are available in the Cattle Section across many different breeds.

For further information contact Sandra on 07855020670

Young handlers

Young exhibitors are encouraged to get into the ring to show off their skills, with two classes in dairy, beef and sheep. Young people are the future of shows and Lurgan Show wishes to encourage young persons to become involved in handling and showing.

Junior Handling Classes in the Cattle section are kindly sponsored by Woodside Farm.

Separately Lurgan Show will be a qualifying show for the Lakeland Dairies/ NISA Young Handlers championship and the Dunbia / NISA Beef Young Handlers Championship.

Sheep classes and championships

With 14 judges across 120 classes, exhibitors competing will have excellent opportunities with qualifiers for many different breeds.

Judges will be travelling from across Ireland and a judge from Great Britain adjudicating the Valais Blacknose breed.

A number of qualifiers will be held which includes the Danske Bank/NISA Sheep Championship and The ISA Young Shepherd/ shepherdess intermediate age group qualifier.

Special classes for fleece competition are held and worth viewing on show day. These classes have kindly been sponsored by Ulster Wool Group. Alongside the fleece competition, a wool spinning demonstration by Alex Kidd will be provided during show day.

For further information contact Noleen on 07752891008.

Goat sections

Twelve classes are available for Toggenburg, British Toggenburg, British Alpine, British Sannen, anglo- nubian and non pedigree breeds. for many different breeds.

For details contact John on 07855007746.

Pygmy goat section

Thirteen classes are available for pygmy club members, with three classes available for all.

Auctions NI, Lurgan have have kindly supported the £100 prize fund for champion and reserve champions.

Equestrian section

Lurgan Show continues to attract increasing numbers of horses with classes for ridden horses, miniature ponies, Shetland ponies, Connemara, working hunter and numerous other breeds. Lurgan Show hosts qualifiers for the RDS.

Equestrian Secretary Mrs Ros Ewing will be endeavouring to do all to ensure that a great display of classes will be running all day, supported by section chairperson Ciaran Cassidy.

Lurgan Show are indebted to have some fantastic sponsors in this section including Ewing Brothers Transport Ltd.

The equestrian schedule is now available and all entries must be with equestrian secretary on or before Saturday 24 May. No equestrian section entries will be taken on show day.

Equestrian entries only can be made online using the link available on www.lurganshow.co.uk.

Contact Ros on 07736118965.

Donkey / driving classes

Donkey and driving classes will once again return to the Oval Field and accessed via the main show entrance from Avenue Road. The donkey section commences judging at 10am and will be overseen by Jill Castles.

Three perpetual silverware cups are on offer in this section.

The driving section of 20 classes will commence judging at 10am. For details contact Paul on 07803191766.

Build a scarecrow competition

The show society welcome entries from families, groups or individuals to build a free standing scarecrow not higher than 150cm or five feet.

All scarecrows must be delivered to home industries marquee on Friday 6 June between 1.30pm and 5pm. To drop off your scarecrow, park in the Robert Street car park and the marquee will be located opposite the entrance gate.

The Lurgan Show Society are indebted to all sponsors for their continued support of the livestock, home industries, equestrian and trade sections of the show and we especially wish to thank the new sponsors.

Further details can be obtained by emailing [email protected], visiting the website www.lurganshow.co.uk or contact 07732172214 after 6pm.

Entries close 24 May 2025.