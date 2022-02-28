All types of cattle in demand at Omagh

On Monday 21st February 2022 at Omagh all types of cattle continued to be in demand, with numbers reacting accordingly.

Monday, 28th February 2022, 1:35 pm

Bullocks: C. A. Cathers, Beragh 725k £1680; 705k £1620; 645k £1570; 580k £1490, R. Wilson, Baranscourt 535k £1430; 530k £1380, W. Nixon, Donemana 525k £1350; 540k £1310; 460k £1160, M. Madden, Carrickmore 525k £1300; 555k £1370; 630k £1480, N. Laughlin, Gortin 555k £1330; 560k £1330; 590k £1350, R. Giles, Brackey 540k £1275; 555k £1260, Ivan Clements, Gortaclare 565k £1340, M. McKeown, Augher 660k £1500, W. Browne, Clanabogan 710k £1540; 600k £1310, O. McCallan, Carrickmore 420k £1030; 450k £1020, J. McKernan, Creggan 380k £960; 410k £970; 335k £850; 320k £800, H. Henry, Fintona 355k £960; 455k £1070, Jas. Lecky, Castlederg 490k £1065, M. Donnelly, Dromore 390k £930.

Heifers: Patk. Sheerin, Donemana 735k £1700; 695k £1640; 650k £1560, C. McAskie, Mountjoy 650k £1560; 645k £1560; 645k £1480; 730k £1540, R. Wilson, Baranscourt 600k £1510; 585k £1320, N. Tierney, Dungannon 540k £1370, S. McCartney, Ballinamallard 540k £1360; 515k £1200, Jas. Gormley, Leggs P. O. 500k £1240; 480k £1180; 525k £1300’ 540l £1320, T. McKinley, Botera 540k £1320; 545k £1320; 475k £1120, M. Conway, Plumbridge 545k £1260; 600k £1410, T. Donnelly, Brookeboro 600k £1380; 415k £1030, H. Henry, Fintona 505k £1130, D. Nelson, Brookeboro 515k £1190; 535k £1190; 520k £1140; 470k £1090, I. McFarland, Clanabogan 480k £1170, R. T. Donnelly, Coa 390k £930; 465k £1050.

Fat Cows: V. McConnell, Knockmoyle 560k £224, M. Moore, Kesh 620k £209; 700k £180, M. Heagney, Teebane 680k £198, S. McCartney, Ballinamallard 750k £183, G. Thompson, Kesh 620k £176, A. Patrick, Drumlegagh 640k £164, J. McKernan, Creggan 560k £162.

Friesian Cows: C. Cunningham, Strathroy 670k £184, A&R. Millar, Sion Mills 630k £152; 720k £143; 690k £140; 710k £140, S. Marshall, Ardstraw 670k £147, Fairmount Farm, Claudy 590k £144, S. Caldwell, Beragh 590k £142, A. Roulston, Dromore 660k £137, W. McCreery, Fyfin 610k £134; 600k £131, R. Crosbie, Mountjoy 760k £133, R. Irwin, Ardstraw 740k £132, R. McPhillimy, Newtownstewart 740k £132.

Dropped Calves: A. McGrath, Ederney £550 Charolais Bull, G. Thompson, Kesh £540 and £490 Charolais Heifers, A. McFarland, Omagh £430 B. Blue Bull, F&N. McGarvey, Dunmoyle £420 and £365 B. Blue Heifers, S. McFarland, Sion Mills £415 and £385 B. Blue Bulls, N. Foster, Kinawley £410 B. Blue Bull; £400 B. Blue Heifer, D. Longwell, Omagh £390 B. Blue Bull, K. Warnock, Trillick £380 Limousin Bull, J. Maguire, Leglands £375 Angus Bull, A. Vance, Trillick £410 Simmental Heifer, Thos. Patrick, Drumlegagh £350 Hereford Bull, Foyle View Farms, £350 Limousin Heifer; £344 Limousin Bull, D. Alexander, Omagh £345 Simmental Bull, A. Stevenson, Sion Mills £330 Limousin Heifer.

Weanlings: D. W. Hemphill, Drumquin £680; £630 and £615 Angus Bulls, W. P. McKane, Strabane £650 and £590 Limousin Bulls, A. Mitchell, Tempo £640 Limousin Heifer, G. Vance, Trillick £490 Friesian Bull.

