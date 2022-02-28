All types of cattle in demand at Omagh
On Monday 21st February 2022 at Omagh all types of cattle continued to be in demand, with numbers reacting accordingly.
Bullocks: C. A. Cathers, Beragh 725k £1680; 705k £1620; 645k £1570; 580k £1490, R. Wilson, Baranscourt 535k £1430; 530k £1380, W. Nixon, Donemana 525k £1350; 540k £1310; 460k £1160, M. Madden, Carrickmore 525k £1300; 555k £1370; 630k £1480, N. Laughlin, Gortin 555k £1330; 560k £1330; 590k £1350, R. Giles, Brackey 540k £1275; 555k £1260, Ivan Clements, Gortaclare 565k £1340, M. McKeown, Augher 660k £1500, W. Browne, Clanabogan 710k £1540; 600k £1310, O. McCallan, Carrickmore 420k £1030; 450k £1020, J. McKernan, Creggan 380k £960; 410k £970; 335k £850; 320k £800, H. Henry, Fintona 355k £960; 455k £1070, Jas. Lecky, Castlederg 490k £1065, M. Donnelly, Dromore 390k £930.
Heifers: Patk. Sheerin, Donemana 735k £1700; 695k £1640; 650k £1560, C. McAskie, Mountjoy 650k £1560; 645k £1560; 645k £1480; 730k £1540, R. Wilson, Baranscourt 600k £1510; 585k £1320, N. Tierney, Dungannon 540k £1370, S. McCartney, Ballinamallard 540k £1360; 515k £1200, Jas. Gormley, Leggs P. O. 500k £1240; 480k £1180; 525k £1300’ 540l £1320, T. McKinley, Botera 540k £1320; 545k £1320; 475k £1120, M. Conway, Plumbridge 545k £1260; 600k £1410, T. Donnelly, Brookeboro 600k £1380; 415k £1030, H. Henry, Fintona 505k £1130, D. Nelson, Brookeboro 515k £1190; 535k £1190; 520k £1140; 470k £1090, I. McFarland, Clanabogan 480k £1170, R. T. Donnelly, Coa 390k £930; 465k £1050.
Fat Cows: V. McConnell, Knockmoyle 560k £224, M. Moore, Kesh 620k £209; 700k £180, M. Heagney, Teebane 680k £198, S. McCartney, Ballinamallard 750k £183, G. Thompson, Kesh 620k £176, A. Patrick, Drumlegagh 640k £164, J. McKernan, Creggan 560k £162.
Friesian Cows: C. Cunningham, Strathroy 670k £184, A&R. Millar, Sion Mills 630k £152; 720k £143; 690k £140; 710k £140, S. Marshall, Ardstraw 670k £147, Fairmount Farm, Claudy 590k £144, S. Caldwell, Beragh 590k £142, A. Roulston, Dromore 660k £137, W. McCreery, Fyfin 610k £134; 600k £131, R. Crosbie, Mountjoy 760k £133, R. Irwin, Ardstraw 740k £132, R. McPhillimy, Newtownstewart 740k £132.
Dropped Calves: A. McGrath, Ederney £550 Charolais Bull, G. Thompson, Kesh £540 and £490 Charolais Heifers, A. McFarland, Omagh £430 B. Blue Bull, F&N. McGarvey, Dunmoyle £420 and £365 B. Blue Heifers, S. McFarland, Sion Mills £415 and £385 B. Blue Bulls, N. Foster, Kinawley £410 B. Blue Bull; £400 B. Blue Heifer, D. Longwell, Omagh £390 B. Blue Bull, K. Warnock, Trillick £380 Limousin Bull, J. Maguire, Leglands £375 Angus Bull, A. Vance, Trillick £410 Simmental Heifer, Thos. Patrick, Drumlegagh £350 Hereford Bull, Foyle View Farms, £350 Limousin Heifer; £344 Limousin Bull, D. Alexander, Omagh £345 Simmental Bull, A. Stevenson, Sion Mills £330 Limousin Heifer.
Weanlings: D. W. Hemphill, Drumquin £680; £630 and £615 Angus Bulls, W. P. McKane, Strabane £650 and £590 Limousin Bulls, A. Mitchell, Tempo £640 Limousin Heifer, G. Vance, Trillick £490 Friesian Bull.