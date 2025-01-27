Allister congratulates farmers on protest turnout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TUV leader Jim Allister MP has praised the turnout for Saturday’s tractor rallies organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

Mr Allister said: “It was marvellous to see the huge turnouts at today’s [Saturday] farmers’ protest over the government’s punitive death tax on family farms.

“I attended the Ballymena protest in which over 300 tractors took part.

“It was great to see the determination among farmers to keep the pressure on the government over this vital issue.”

TUV leader Jim Allister has congratulated farmers on the protest turnout. (Pic: Freelance)

Mr Allister added: “I will continue the fight on their behalf despite the size of the government’s majority, believing that in the end this ruinous policy is unsustainable.

“With farmers united across the United Kingdom on the issue, the government must be made to continue to feel the pressure until they retreat from burying family farms under the weight of their greedy death taxes.”