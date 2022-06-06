Alzheimer’s Society is NIGTA’s chosen charity

President of NIGTA, Mr Niall O’Donnell, selected Alzheimer’s Society as his chosen charity ahead of the event in April.

Mr O’Donnell recently visited the national office of Alzheimer’s Society in Belfast and was delighted to present them with a cheque for £3,500.48.

Commenting at the cheque presentation, Mr O’Donnell said: “It is astonishing to think that every three minutes in the UK someone develops dementia and that sadly at present there is no cure.

“This highlights the importance of the work carried out by Alzheimer’s Society, funding research to find a cure as well as supporting people who are living with dementia and their families.

“I would like to thank NIGTA members and their guests for their generosity in supporting this worthy cause at our recent annual dinner.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of Alzheimer’s Society, Community Fundraiser, Ms Jenay McCartan, thanked NIGTA for their support.

She said: “The last few years have been particularly difficult for people living with dementia and their families, but our incredible supporters, such as NIGTA, are enabling us to continue helping those who need it.

“We really value our supporters and couldn’t do what we do without them,” Ms McCartan concluded.