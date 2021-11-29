Amazing stories and heritage in final episodes of Mahon’s Way series

He has already spent time in the county this series, with previous episodes coming from Killeter and Castlederg.

And it’s back in Tyrone for Joe as he visits Fintona and spends the last two episodes of the series finding out about the town’s rich history and its people, past and present.

On tonight’s programme, Joe explores the town’s heritage through the eyes of local man, Steven Reid, who has a lovely story to tell Joe about his personal attachment to the Carnalea Bridge.

Raymond McMaster and Joe Mahon on the banks of the Quiggery Water.

They also spend time in Donacavey graveyard where Steven shares more history of the area.

Of particular interest to Joe is the horse tram which ran in the town transporting rail passengers between stations.

Joe also chats to Jade Gibson who is chair of the Fintona Community Forum, and she shares how the group was founded and has grown to include a vast array of local people of amazing talent who all work together to improve the town.

Joe then finds himself at the Ecclesville Equestrian Centre and meets Roisin Blaney with baby Joe who’s itching to get going on his pony!

Maria King and Joe at Ecclesville Equestrian Centre.

Joe learns more about Ecclesville and all the facilities available in addition to the equestrian centre, and administrator Maria King tells Joe about the many uses for the arena.

In the final programme which airs on 6 December, Joe shares the amazing story of local man Raymond Browne-Lecky, and meets Seskinore man Pat McCusker at the spot where the original Ecclesville House stood.

He paints a fabulous picture of Raymond Browne-Lecky and explains how his generous legacy to the people of Fintona continues to this day.

Joe also speaks to Geoff Dorrian about his personal memories of Browne-Lecky.

Jade Gibson and Joe in Fintona churchyard.

His mother used to be his housekeeper at Ecclesville, and he has some lovely mementos from her time there.

The programme (and the series) ends with Joe at the Finore Fishing Club at the Quiggery Water.

He chats to Raymond McMaster about the quality and quantity of fish here with Joe comparing Raymond’s fishing methods to those of young Ferghal Armstrong, who has won several competitions.

Finally, club chairman Martin McClenaghan, speaks of funding and expertise supplied by the Loughs Agency in supporting the club’s activities, and shares with Joe why he thinks the club has been so successful through the years.

Pat McCusker and Joe at the former site of Ecclesville Manor.

Mahon’s Way will return in 2022 with a brand new series.

Mahon’s Way was produced by Westway Film Productions for UTV and is sponsored by ‘Mid & East Antrim – A Place Shaped by Sea & Stone.’

You can watch these episodes on Monday 29 November and Monday 6 December at 8pm on UTV and on catch up on www.itv.com/utvprogrammes

Horse riders at Ecclesfield.

Fearghal Armstrong gives Joe Mahon a few tips about fishing the Quiggery Water.