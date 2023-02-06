The Diddly Squat crew are back on our screens as they, once again, keep a watchful eye on Jeremy and his agricultural antics in the Cotswolds.

In the trailer, Jeremy is attempting to open a restaurant and has decided to introduce cows to Diddly Squat Farm. But, as expected, things don’t always go to plan for the Chipping Norton farmer.

Both Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper have shared the trailer to their Instagram accounts, with Kaleb saying he is “so ready for this”. And, fans of the show were quick to agree with him!

Viewers will be able to look forward to more in-depth, authentic, and unexpected trials and tribulations as Jeremy, Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald and Charlie tackle the ever-unpredictable world of British farming.

The smash-hit first series saw Britain’s most unlikely farmer, Jeremy Clarkson, contend with the worst farming weather in decades, misbehaving animals, unresponsive crops, and an unexpected pandemic.

The eagerly awaited second series, which airs on 10 February, will see the introduction of new animals and crops to the farm; Jeremy’s dealings with the local council as he attempts to diversify his operation; and Kaleb, yet again, saving the day on numerous occasions.

There has been much speculation in relation to the future of Clarkson's Farm, with Amazon reportedly cutting ties with Jeremy following comments he made about Meghan Markle in a newspaper column. He has since apologised for the remarks.

Season three has been confirmed. Image: Amazon

Season two will be released on Amazon Prime Video this Friday (10 February), with filming for a third series underway.

