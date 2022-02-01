Amendment to include Net Zero target in executive bill carried
MLAs have voted in favour of an amendment to include a Net Zero emissions target in the executive’s Climate Change (No2) Bill.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:26 pm
There were 88 votes in total, with 50 in favour of the amendment and 38 against.
DAERA Minister Edwin Poots’ bill contained an 82 per cent reduction target by 2050.
Earlier today, Ulster Farmers’ Union president, Victor Chestnutt, told a crowd of approximately 750 farmers and agri food representatives, who gathered at Stormont ahead of the debate, that MLAs must pass climate change legislation that is rooted in science.