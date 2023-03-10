Amira and Lily kick off Hagans Croft’s dressage league

Competitors were delighted to get back up Hagans Croft's centre line where a selection of Dressage Ireland tests were up for the taking from Intro to medium tests. The first class of the day seen a Pony Club walk, trot test being ridden. Two of the youngest competitors showed everyone how it was done with Violet Campbell and Jet saluting to a score of 73% and first place followed by Amira Greeves and Lily in second place with a score of 69.33%. What an achievement for such young riders.

Abbie Cummins and Cassie decided to move up a level after winning the intro dressage league at Hagans Croft in December last year. This league the pair are taking on the Newcomers prelim class and practice makes prefect. The pair achieved a super score for their first ever prelim test - 66.25% and first place.

On to the prelim class where Jaemi Cochrane and Tyrella Penelope Pit Stop claimed the red ribbon with 67.25%, followed by Mya McMullan and Edenmore Apache who took home the blue ribbon with 65.5%.

Mark Robinson, Monty

Only three competitors decided to take on the Novice class and it was great to see Reese Hogg and Smythy back out at this venue and on a wining streak.

First in the Novice with 69.75%. Second place went to Olivia Pele and Mirlo Mon with 66.5%. This is another lovely combination who have moved up the levels in the new year.

Olivia and Mirlo Mon won the newcomers league in December last year so it is great to see them move up into the novice class and give themselves another challenge moving forward into 2023.

Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle took on the elementary class showing some leg yielding on both left and right reins the pair came home with the red rosette for their score of 61.36%.

Amira Greeves, Lily

Mark Robinson and Monty wowed onlookers in the Medium class. It was like watching poetry in motion as the pair successfully executed their shoulder in and half pass movements, topped off with a beautiful pirouette right and then again on the left rein.

What a way to end the days event with Mark and Monty scoring - 70.23%, no denying them of the red ribbon.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the first week of their five week dressage league.

Thanks are extended to judge Coreen Abernethy, scribe Katie and all the stewards for making the event run so smoothly.

Reese Hogg, Smythy

This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 8pm prior to Saturday's event and start times are posted online Thursday evenings.

Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Dressage results Saturday 4th February 2023

Class 1: Intro: The Pony Club walk and trot dressage test 2013

1) Violet Campbell, Jet 73%; 2) Amira Greeves, Lily 69.33%; 3) Nicky Greeves, Sadie Sue 68.67%; 4) Dierdragh Murphy, Asgard 64%; and 5) Ruth Kavanagh, Popcorn 63%.

Class 2: Newcomers prelim: British Eventing BE90 Dressage Test 95, 2012

1) Abbie Cummins, Cassie 66.25%; 2) Jen Shortt, Colm 65.75%; 3) Emma Lappin, Casper 63%; and 4) Ruth Kavanagh, Popcorn 58.25%.

Class 3: Prelim: British Eventing BE90 dressage test 91, 2009

1) Jaemi Cochrane, Tyrella Penelope pit stop 67.25%; 2) Mya McMullan, Edenmore Apache 65.5%; and 3) Ellie Johnston, Rhineroe Angie 61.5%.

Class 4: Novice: British Eventing BE100 dressage test 108, 2016

1) Reese Hogg, Smythy 69.75%; 2) Olivia Pele, Mirlo Mon 66.5%; and 3) Hollie Fitzpatrick, Drumahowan Obama 62.5%.

Class 5: Elementary: British Eventing BE intermediate dressage test 115, 2011

1) Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 61.36%.

Class 6: Medium: British Eventing BE intermediate dressage test 116, 2016

