Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another week of racing saw three different events for the members of the N.I.P.A. to enjoy.

The next race was from Fermoy with the Fermoy 5 Bird Championship being flown within the Fermoy Race with members nominating a maximum of five birds to be entered into the 5 Bird Race down in Co. Cork.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flown on the same day was the Dale YB Channel National. Up first is the Fermoy and 5 Bird. A total of 414 Members sent 9,816 birds to Fermoy for the Overall Fermoy Race and 188 Members Nominated 885 Birds in the Fermoy 5 Bird Championship which was held within the Fermoy Race.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The birds were liberated at 9.30am in a light south east wind at the liberation point.

Ian Gibb & Sons Winners of Glenavy & District H.P.S. (Pic: Freelance)

The winning bird from Both Races Fermoy 3 and the 5 Bird Championship belongs to D&H Stuart of Ballymoney H.P.S in Section B.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many congratulations to D&H Stuart on claiming 1st N.I.P.A. Open from Fermoy & 1st N.I.P.A. Open from Fermoy 5 Bird.

Also, many congratulations to 2nd Open Fermoy B&D Coyle of Coleraine Premier H.P.S. in Section A.

And many congratulations to 3rd Open Fermoy Keith Allister of Monaghan H.P.S. in Section E.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fermoy pinpoint. (Pic: Freelance)

Big congratulations to 2nd Open winner Fermoy 5 Bird Phillip McElhatton of Coalisland H.P.S. in Section A.

Congratulations to 3rd Open winner from Fermoy 5 Bird E&M Curran of Armagh H.P.S. in Section E.

Section C report

The Winner of Section C (88/1,692) from Fermoy & Fermoy 5 Bird (34/161) was Higginson & Fasciola of Ballyclare & District H.P.S. The lads do the double adding another 2 Sections from Fermoy 1st Section C (1,692 Birds) 1st Section C 5 Bird (161 Birds) and an overall finish of 22nd Open N.I.P.A. (9,816) & 8th Open 5 Bird. The Section Winner was bred by Gary Gibson of Cullybackey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gerald Delaney of Mr&Mrs G. Delaney Dromore Winners. (Pic: Freelance)

Many Congratulations to Section C Winners Higginson & Fasciola and Big Congratulations to all Club Winners

Ballycarry & District: (6/122) 1st N J Arthurs 1454; 2nd N J Arthurs 1438; 3rd N J Arthurs 1433; 4th Lynch Bros 1431; 5th Lynch Bros 1430; 6th N J Arthurs 1416

Ballyclare & District: (4/100) 1st Higginson & Fasciola 1530; 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1511; 3rd A&T Agnew 1495; 4th A&T Agnew 1494; 5th W R Moore & Son 1476; 6th G&R Lawrie 1429

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrick Social: (7/90) 1st D&J Armstrong & Son 1509; 2nd Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1494; 3rd Crawford & McDowell 1482; 4th D&J Armstrong & Son 1481; 5th D&J Armstrong & Son 1471; 6th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1465

A & N Lewis Winners of Doagh & District H.P.S. (Pic: Freelance)

Doagh & District: (17/337) 1st A&N Lewis 1480; 2nd A&N Lewis 1480; 3rd A&N Lewis 1474; 4th J&R Scott 1456; 5th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1456; 6th J&R Scott 1449

Eastway H.P.S: (9/205) 1st G. McKenna 1500; 2nd G. McKenna 1500; 3rd G. McKenna 1500; 4th J. Burrows 1487; 5th D. McElhone 1479; 6th G. McKenna 1476

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glenarm & District: (4/40) 1st McMullan Bros 1471; 2nd K.S McCloy 1408; 3rd McMullan Bros 1403; 4th G. McWhirter 1401; 5th McMullan Bros 1386; 6th McMullan Bros 1371

Horseshoe H.P.S: (2/47) 1st K&D Hagans 1499; 2nd J. Hastings 1481; 3rd K&D Hagans 1457; 4th J. Hastings 1443; 5th K&D Hagans 1435; 6th K&D Hagans 1421

Kingsmoss: (6/53) 1st R&C Johnston 1415; 2nd R. McKeown 1408; 3rd Knowles & Hill 1405; 4th R&C Johnston 1398; 5th T. Cairns & Son 1377; 6th R. McKeown 1355

Advertisement

Advertisement

Larne & District: (11/231) 1st Rea & Magill 1525; 2nd Rea & Magill 1502; 3rd Rea & Magill 1501; 4th A S McNaghten 1495; 5th Crawford & Robinson 1494; 6th G, K&I Moxham 1493

A&E Muckle Winner of Millisle & District winner is bred by Gerald Delaney Stock. (Pic: Freelance)

Ligoniel & District: (20/406) 1st McMurray & Anderson 1523; 2nd Bingham & Seaton 1522; 3rd McMurray & Anderson 1521; 4th Bingham &Seaton 1521; 5th W. O’Boyle 1516; 6th E. Heaney & Son 1513

East Antrim Amalgamation

Fermoy YB 31/8/24

The East Antrim Amalgamation were in Fermoy and conditions inland did look very favourable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This wasn’t how it played out, with prevailing due east winds the birds up in our corner definitely had a shift ahead of them.

That all being said, it was the partnership of Higginson & Fasciola who took the red card finishing 1st EAA 1st sec C & 22nd open.

Noel tells me the blue hen was sitting 12/14 days and was super keen, the hen is a Van Herck pigeon bred by Gary Gibson of Cullybackey, it’s also worth a mention the lads 2nd bird (3rd EAA) was its nest mate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A sterling effort on a far from straightforward days racing!

Very well done to you both gentlemen from all at the EAA.

EAA Result

1st Higginson & Fasciola 1530 20 Points; 2nd Rea & Magill 1525 19 Points; 3rd Higginson & Fasciola 1511 18 Points; 4th D&J Armstrong & Son 1509 17 Points; 5th Rea & Magill 1502 16 Points; 6th Rea & Magill 1501 15 Points; 7th G. McKenna 1500 14 Points; 8th G. McKenna 1500 13 Points; G. McKenna 1500 12 Points; 10th K&D Hagans 1499 11 Points; 11th A S McNaghten 1495 10 Points; 12th A&T Agnew 1495 9 Points; 13th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1494 8 Points; 14th A&T Agnew 1494 7 Points; 15th Crawford & Robinson 1494 6 Points; 16th G K & I Moxham 1493 5 Points; 17th T. Rodgers 1489 4 Points; 18th T. Rodgers 1489 3 Points; 19th J. Burrows 1487 2 Points; 20th A S McNaghten 1486 1 Point.

Section D report

The winner of Section D (45/1,336) from Fermoy & Fermoy 5 Bird (24/109) was O&M Monaghan of Colin H.P.S. The Monaghan’s have had great success all season round and this time round have a double Section C Winner along with 2nd, 5th, 6th and 25th Section Fermoy. The Section Winner is a Van Herck and both his parents were obtained from Rab Rea of Larne. The cock in 9th Open, 1st Section, 4th Open, 1st Section in the 5 Bird has already been 29th Open, 8th Section Kilbeggan and 26th Open, 7th Section Roscrea this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many congratulations to Section D winners O&M Monaghan and big congratulations to all club winners

Colin H.P.S: (5/105) 1st O&M Monaghan 1537; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1528; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1522; 4th O&M Monaghan 1522; 5th J. Gregory & Sons 1517; 6th O&M Monaghan 1516

Derriaghy: (4/128) 1st M. Johnston & Son 1523; 2nd D. Johnston 1481; 3rd M. Johnston & Son 1470; 4th M. Johnston & Son 1459; 5th K. Johnston 1454; 6th M. Johnston & Son 1438

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dromara H.P.S: (5/158) 1st D. Aiken 1490; 2nd D. Aiken 1479; 3rd D. Aiken 1474; 4th D. Aiken 1473; 5th N. Edgar & Son 1471; 6th N. Edgar & Son 1471

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (8/274) 1st Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1524; 2nd T. Mawhinney 1517; 3rd R. Keegan & Son 1514; 4th R. Keegan & Son 1514; 5th R. Keegan & Son 1514; 6th R. Keegan & Son 1514

Glen H.P.S: (/) 1st J. Kennedy & Son 1500; 2nd J. Kennedy & Son 1496; 3rd J&D Braniff 1496; 4th J. Kennedy & Son 1489; 5th J&D Braniff 1488; 6th J. Kennedy & Son 1488

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glenavy & District: (3/103) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1488; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1486; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1476; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1470; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1470; 6th I. Gibb & Sons 1465

Harmony H.P.S: (8/170) 1st S. Delaney 1508; 2nd S. Delaney 1503; 3rd S, Delaney 1488; 4th S. Delaney 1487; 5th S. Delaney 1483; 6th S. Delaney 1483

Hillsborough & Maze: (5/239) 1st I. Rollins & Son 1524; 2nd I. Rollins & Son 1522; 3rd J. Greenaway 1521; 4th J. Greenaway 1519; 5th J. Greenaway 1519; 6th J. Kelly & Sons 1516

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisburn & District: (5/117) 1st W. Joss 1515; 2nd W. Joss 1498; 3rd R. Topping & Son 1473; 4th R. Topping & Son 1462; 5th R. Topping & Son 1456; 6th R. Topping & Son 1451

South Belfast H.P.S: D/S

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (6/219) 1st P&K McCarthy 1523; 2nd P&K McCarthy 1501; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1501; 4th P&K McCarthy 1497; 5th P&K McCarthy 1490; 6th T. Scott & Son 1455.

Section F report:

The winner of Section F (29/588) from Fermoy was Lambert & Stewart of Bangor R.P.C. The lads have been added another 1st Section F to Bangor from Fermoy (822 Birds) and also 269th Open placing (9,816 Birds)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many congratulations to Section F Winners from Fermoy Lambert & Stewart and big congratulations to all club winners.

The winner of Section F (21/81) from Fermoy 5 Bird was D. Greives of Killyleagh & District H.P.S. The Killyleagh fancier takes home the Section F Prize from the 5 Bird (81 Birds) and also a podium placing in 3rd Open (1,143 Birds) The Section Winning Bird is a Cheq Hen sent sitting on 15 day old eggs, previously in the clock this year. The Sire is a direct son of Mr Incredible and super Girl, both RPRA Award Winners for Micky Betts. The Dam is a daughter of my no1 pair, responsible for 17 x 1st Clubs. 1st NIPA Skibbereen yearling national winners 2022. 1st Section F Penzance Classic Winner 2023 and now gdam 1st Section F 5 Bird Fermoy again Micky Betts.

Many congratulations to Section F winner Dean Greives and big congratulations to all club winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ards: (6/114) 1st W. Leckey 1412; 2nd W. Leckey 1403; 3rd W. Leckey 1395; 4th W. Leckey 1392; 5th W. Leckey 1383; 6th H&S Muckle 1376

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (5/123) 1st Lambert & Stewart 1486; 2nd Lambert & Stewart 1435; 3rd Lambert & Stewart 1434; 4th Lambert & Stewart 1423; 5th D. Shaw 1405; 6th D. Shaw 1404

Cloughey H.P.S: (2/28) 1st Gordon Bros & Sons 1442; 2nd C&H Cully 1377; 3rd Young & McCormick 1371; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1350; 5th Young & McCormick 1332; 6th Young & McCormick 1319

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comber Central H.P.S: (/) 1st W L Robinson 1415; 2nd W L Robinson 1413; 3rd W L Robinson 1403; 4th W L Robinson 1399; 5th W L Robinson 1389; 6th W L Robinson 1388

Corrigs: (4/97) 1st Toner Bros 1464; 2nd Toner Bros 1402; 3rd R. Shaw 1398; 4th R. Shaw 1372; 5th R. Shaw 1371; 6th Toner Bros 1371

Crossgar: (/) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1464; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1450; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1432; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1422; 5th McCartan & Woodside 1419; 6th McCartan & Woodside 1414

Downpatrick Premier: D/S

Advertisement

Advertisement

Killyleagh Central: (4/60) P. Murray 1416; 2nd C. Healy 1356; 3rd C. Healy 1355; 4th C. Healy 1347; 5th C. Healy 1347; 6th C. Healy 1342

Killyleagh & District: (9/120) 1st D. Greives 1394; 2nd D. Greives 1367; 3rd D. Grieves 1343; 4th D. Grieves 1342; 5th D. Greives 1297; 6th D. Greives 1290

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (3/54) 1st A&E Muckle 1372; 2nd Rainey Bros 1333; 3rd Rainey Bros 1318; 4th Rainey Bros 1313; 5th Duffy & Murphy 1301; 6th A&E Muckle 1281.

Section G report:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winner of Section G (38/1,180) from Fermoy was Owen Markey of Ballyholland H.P.S. Owen’s team of birds have been in a superb form winning 1st Section G (1,180 Birds) while gaining a top result in Winning 26th Open N.I.P.A. (9,816 Birds) The Section winner is another direct from Kevin and Kristopher Rooney with the Sire direct from the number 1 Gus Janssen pair x a super breeding Stefan Lambrecht Hen. Now making it an incredible 6 x 1st Section for Kevin and Kris to the lofts this year Quality.

Many congratulations to Section G winner Owen Markey and Big Congratulations to all club winners.

The winner of Section G Fermoy 5 Bird (22/107) was Sammy Ogle of Drumnavady H.P.S. Sammy had a great day at the races winning 1st Section G (107 Birds) and a great result winning 13th Open N.I.P.A. (885 Birds). The Section winner’s sire is from Wayne Doonan and the Dam is from his North Section Skibbereen National Winner also Wayne Doonan. She has bred 4 Section G winners now for Sammy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many congratulations to Section G winner Sammy Ogle and big congratulations to all club winners.

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (/) 1st Owen Markey 1530; 2nd Owen Markey 1499; 3rd Owen Markey 1498; 4th Owen Markey 1487; 5th G. Murphy 1470; 6th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1470

Banbridge H.P.S: (5/171) 1st F. Simpson 1518; 2nd F. Simpson 1498; 3rd F. Simpson 1498; 4th F. Simpson 1478; 5th F. Simpson 1478; 6th McCracken Bros 1473

Banbridge Social: D/S

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drumnavady: (9/243) 1st S. Ogle 1519; 2nd W. McDowell & Son 1518; 3rd S. Ogle 1508; 4th W. McDowell & Son 1496; 5th G&S McMullan 1495; 6th S. Ogle 1490

Millvale: (5/76) 1st JJ McCabe 1434; 2nd T. Mooney & Son 1387; 3rd JJ McCabe 1362; 4th JJ McCabe 1362; 5th M. Fegan & Son 1360; 6th JJ McCabe 1348

Newry City: (6/222) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1530; 2nd C. Duke & Sons 1500; 3rd C. Duke & Sons 1500; 4th C. Duke & Sons 1500; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1482; 6th C. Duke & Sons 1466

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newry & District: (19/555) 1st J J McCabe 1521; 2nd J.F McCabe & Son 1508; 3rd J J McCabe 1502; 4th J J McCabe 1502; 5th J J McCabe 1501; 6th J J McCabe 1501.

Jordan Hughes, Journey’s End, would like to kindly ask for all club representatives/race secretaries within the covered sections of C, D, F & G to contact him to be included in his weekly reports, with club, section and open winning photos, with the winning pigeons information etc.