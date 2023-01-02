The Strabane native secured a sponsored placement with Aviagen, which has an overseas component. Aviagen is the leading global poultry breeding company with a UK base in Scotland.

Rebecca explained: “I spent three months of my year placement in North America learning about the business and gaining work experience in a range of production situations working primarily with grandparent stock.

“What I learned and the experience I gained will underpin my final year at Harper Adams and a career in the poultry industry.”

Riding Tennessee walking horse ‘Proud Foot’ through Sugar Creek in Alabama learning how to gait. Rebecca was honoured to ride alongside the Alabama Sheriff Mike Blakely. The trail ride took four hours.

Rebecca travelled extensively, visiting crucial aspects of the business including hatchery, vet labs and production facilities in Alabama and other States, gaining an overall insight into an international business not experienced by many within the company.

“I learnt how to approach problems and how to adapt to new surroundings,” she continued. “Having little knowledge of the poultry industry to having learnt the structure of a global breeding company is remarkable. A sensational feeling.

“It has led me to believe that with encouragement and support, the Agri-food industry in Northern Ireland can develop into a networking hub and provide incredible careers for school leavers.

“As I took off out of Atlanta Airport on my return home, I counted 72 poultry farms before rising above the clouds. Landing in Belfast none were counted. A clarification for me that there is a gap in the market in Northern Ireland, not only for poultry farmers, but for poultry breeders.

“The gap is openly led by consumer perception. I strive to change the perception of consumers in Northern Ireland. Not only by showing the benefits and advantages of our poultry industry, but by demonstrating the care and compassion we give our birds.”

The passion and driven morale Rebecca gained from the Americans is one thing she is going to “hold on tight to” and take further in the Northern Ireland agricultural community to push forward and support the poultry industry.

She went on: “America was not what I anticipated. A culture shock. I admired the politeness of the locals, being addressed as Ma’am everyday was unusual. I was greeted with the warmest welcome, that proceeded for the entirety of my stay.

“A memorable part of my trip was my visit to Texas A&M and Auburn University. Two major agricultural universities in North America. Both equipped with stand-alone poultry science departments, distant from anything we have in the UK.

“Texas A&M hosts 70,000 students, as Auburn hosts 25,000 contrasting from the 5,000 students at Harper Adams.

“I explored graduate opportunities as an international student. The visit was nothing but impressive, inspiring, and encouraging.”

A weekend in mid-June took the local student to Union City, Tennessee, where she attended an American cattle show, something Rebecca had always dreamt of as a young child.

“No white showing coats, just boots and big buckles,” Rebecca explained.

“I wiped my eyes at the sight of a black Simmental. British breeds differ significantly in America, mostly in appearance but in performance especially adhering to low input, high output.

“Mr Mike Blakely, the previous Alabama Sheriff, invited me to ride the Sugar Creek Trail. Alabama and Tennessee are overcome with riding trails, mostly through creeks and hills.

“As a keen equestrian rider all my life, this opportunity was a privilege and made my father immensely proud, to see me back in the saddle with a Sheriff in my company.

“Gaiting through corn fields in 32°C was phenomenal. It was an honour to ride Proud Foot, a Tennessee walking horse. Known as one of the smoothest riding horses in the world.”

Rebecca also visited the Amish families in Ethridge, Tennessee – a day she will remember for the rest of her life.

“Experiencing and respecting their plain living life was incredible,” she continued.

“The opposite of modern life. Men working the fields with horses, whilst the women sold their products at home from their outdoor shops.

“Their craftsmanship was admirable. My heart melted as I bought a belt and told the young boy I was taking it back to Ireland, his face lit up as he told me, ‘my father is going to be so proud of me, that’s the other side of the world’.

“The three months spent in America was a once in a lifetime unique experience. Three months that has certified my aspirations to pursue a poultry career,” Rebecca concluded.

