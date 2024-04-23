An attractive livestock farm with development potential on the market for offers over £565,000

Gardener’s Hall and Grove Mount is a compact farm with a traditional farmhouse which requires modernisation, a modern hay shed, and a productive block of farmland used for grazing and fodder production. Located in West Lothian, it is now on the market through Galbraith.

Included in the sale is a ruined cottage, along with a range of traditional outbuildings which are now in a dilapidated state but may present development potential, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “This is an excellent small farming unit in an attractive setting with lovely outlooks and yet within easy reach of surrounding settlements with Edinburgh and Glasgow within easy access via the M8.

“The fields are of a generous size, can easily accommodate modern machinery and have good access from the public road or via an internal access road.

“The sale offers an excellent opportunity for the new owner to continue the existing farming operations on the holding, but also offers further opportunities to further develop the farmhouse, the small cottage and adjacent outbuildings. We expect a good level of interest from a range of potential purchasers as a result.”

The land extends to approximately 75.34 acres in total and surrounds the farmhouse, cottage and buildings.

The majority of the farmland is currently down to pasture and has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 3.2 and Grade 4.2.

There is a modern hay shed (23.3m x 17.0m) of timber frame construction under a box profile roof with an earth floor.

The traditional farmhouse requires complete modernisation throughout, and Grove Mount cottage is in a ruinous state, but both are situated in a secluded position on the farm and offer the opportunity (subject to obtaining necessary planning consents) for further development into family homes which could be finished entirely to the owner’s specification.

There is also the potential to expand the environmental and forestry interests through natural capital and afforestation schemes, if desired.

The farm is easily accessible to the towns and cities of Scotland’s central belt, with the village of Blackburn one mile and the town of Bathgate about 3.5 miles. The cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow are 24 miles and 28 miles away respectively, with junction 4 of the M8 just 2.5 miles from the property.

Gardener’s Hall and Grove Mount is for sale through Galbraith as a whole or in two lots as follows:

- Lot 1: Gardener’s Hall Farmhouse, Buildings and land extending to about 28.16 ha (69.58 acres) - Offers Over £435,000.

- Lot 2: Grove Mount Cottage and outbuildings and land extending to approximately 2.33 ha (5.76 acres) – Offers Over £130,000.

- As a Whole - Offers Over £565,000.

Please note, a closing date has been set for formal offers on Thursday 2 May at 12 noon. For more information, contact Galbraith.

Gardener's Hall & Grove Mount Galbraith is bringing to the market an attractive livestock farm with development potential in rural West Lothian.

