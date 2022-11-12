The incident occurred yesterday afternoon (Friday) in the Bravallen Road area. A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Ambulance Service described the circumstances as a “farm incident”.

Councillor Darryl Wilson commented: “As news emerges tonight of a terrible tragedy in our town, an entire community's heart is broken.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, it is, however, particularly devastating when a child is taken far, far too soon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service received a 999 call at 12.32pm on Friday 11 November, following reports of a farm incident in Ballymoney.

“No words can express how we are feeling, our collective hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by this devastating loss.

“I extend my personal and heartfelt sympathies to this family who I have got to know well over the years.

“During this period of unimaginable grief and heartache, I have no doubt the family will support each other, and can rely on the support of the entire community,” the UUP councillor added.

DUP Councillor Mervyn Storey said: “This is a small town, people know everybody, they’re a well known family. The location where it happened would be well known. It’s just a really sad set of circumstances.

“A very, very dark cloud has come over Ballymoney, a very dark providence has come across that family.”

