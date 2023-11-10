An excellent opportunity to acquire a delightful farm in an 'absolutely beautiful location'

Galbraith is handling the sale of Boreland Farm, a beautiful landholding with a superb traditional farmhouse, 70 acres of land, excellent outbuildings and two holiday lets.

Emma Chalmers, a partner with Galbraith, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a delightful farm with potential for a wide range of uses, in an absolutely beautiful location surrounded by the hills and forests of Highland Perthshire.

“Boreland Farm is a super small farm of just over 70 acres, centred on a beautifully presented farmhouse with an excellent and extensive range of practical and good sized outbuildings and two holiday lets offering potential to generate an income stream, if desired, as the current owners have done successfully.

“The area is a popular destination for visitors however the surrounding countryside is unspoilt and tranquil, providing a haven for wildlife and offering excellent sporting and leisure opportunities. The purchaser would be able to enjoy a wonderful rural lifestyle, all within a comfortable distance of Pitlochry, Blairgowrie and Perth.”

The property is centred on the attractive traditional farmhouse which has been extended and upgraded by the current owners, resulting in a charming, well presented and spacious family home.

The open plan kitchen, dining and sitting room benefits from a triple aspect and doors leading out to the garden. The kitchen is particularly attractive, with fitted cabinetry, wooden flooring and integrated range cooker. The bedrooms are principally on the first floor, with the fourth bedroom and shower room on the ground floor. The accommodation is completed with a utility room, boot room, cloakroom and spacious landing giving a super study area.

The two holiday units are well presented with the holiday chalet providing an open plan living room, dining area and kitchen, with two bedrooms and bathroom, whilst the recently built holiday pod has an open plan living room with kitchen, one bedroom and shower room.

Boreland Farm extends to about 70.07 acres (28.36 hectares) and is principally classified as grade 4.1 by the James Hutton Institute with the fields all benefiting from a south facing aspect. The fields are of a good practical size, enclosed by either stock fencing or stone dykes and accessed either from the farm drive and yard or by interconnected field to field gated access. In addition, there are woodland areas, of nearly 6 acres in all, providing shelter for livestock and habitat for wildlife.

The farm has an excellent range of modern and well-maintained traditional outbuildings, including workshops, garaging, stabling and storage.

Boreland Farm enjoys a south facing position on the edge of the village of Kirkmichael and about 12 miles north of Blairgowrie in the highly scenic county of Perthshire. Kirkmichael has a primary school, community run village shop, village hall and two hotels. Blairgowrie offers a good array of wider services and facilities including a secondary school, medical centre, supermarket and independent retailers. The ‘Fair City’ of Perth lies about 29 miles to the south offering a broad range of facilities and railway and bus stations.

The surrounding hills and glens afford numerous interesting and varied walks while the ski slopes of Glenshee can be reached in approximately half an hour by car. Stalking, shooting and fishing are all readily available locally.