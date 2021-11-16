An historic estate with 65.9 acres can be yours for €1,750,000

The fully refurbished Rockfield House is situated in Kells, Co. Meath, and comprises mature garden grounds, parkland and woodland.

There is productive tillage land and pastures, as well as an extensive range of traditional outbuildings to the rear of the house.

Extending to about 65.9 acres in total, the farmland at Rockfield lies within a ring-fenced block and includes productive and versatile ground, mature woodland and permanent pasture.

The land is laid out in fields of a good size and shape for modern agriculture and are enclosed by a combination of mature hedgerows and fencing.

The land is currently leased on a conacre basis and has been in grass in recent years.

It includes about 57 acres of tillage/ploughable pasture and about six acres of woodland.

A key feature of the property is the charming, extensive range of traditional outbuildings, which have been restored and maintained by the present owners.

Accessed via the main driveway, which continues beyond the house, they are laid out in three courtyards.

The first courtyard lies immediately to the rear of the house and is laid to lawn, with a gravel path.

Beyond this range is a beautiful cobblestone yard with a further range of traditional outbuildings, including former stables, stores and kennels.

This yard also includes a five-bay general purpose shed of steel frame construction beneath a corrugated roof with timber cladding, concrete panel walls and a concrete floor.

It opens to another gorgeous, enclosed courtyard with various buildings, some of which are used as stables.

To the side of the house is a hay shed in four bays of steel frame construction beneath a corrugated roof with a hard-core base. Accessed via a stone-pillared entrance with cast-iron gates and beautiful overhanging mature trees, Rockfield House is approached along a sweeping gravel avenue lined partially by woodland. The house has been comprehensively renovated during the seller’s ownership to transform one of the county’s most historic houses into a sumptuous property, fit for hosting lavish house parties and comfortable family living, in equal measure. It is a superb period property situated in a private and tranquil setting with stunning views of the rolling countryside. Upon entering the house, an aura of grandeur is evident with period features in the reception hall, which continue throughout the formal reception rooms and eight-bedroom accommodation.

With a flagstone floor and marble fireplace, the hall provides access to the billiards room, as well as an extensive living/dining room, with a magnificent wooden fireplace and stove.

The kitchen is accessed via the living room and is a spacious room with a beautifully crafted and extensive range of floor and wall mounted units.

There is an island counter with gas hob and electric oven, as well as an AGA cooker. The first floor is accessed via a spectacular cantilever staircase, with the principal accommodation comprising a dining room, drawing room and library, which are all inter connecting.

The three elegant, light-filled reception rooms include high ceilings and beautiful open marble fireplaces.

Situated to the front of the house, these rooms enjoy magnificent and expansive views of the rolling parkland.

The first floor also includes the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and spacious dressing room. The remainder of the bedroom accommodation is located on the second floor, which is accessed via a staircase at the east wing of the house (connecting with the ground floor) and opens to a spacious landing.

The landing leads to four generously proportioned bedroom suites and two further bedrooms. An eighth bedroom suite is situated on the ground floor.

It is accessed off the billiards room and has a separate external access.