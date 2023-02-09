An opportunity to share your opinion on best practice for the control of disease in your sheep flock

​The project is funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.

As part of the information-gathering project, the SOS Sheep Scab group are investigating sheep farmers’ perspectives and views on the provision of best practice advice for the control of disease in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The questionnaire will mainly focus on Sheep Scab, however, they still need your input, even if you have never had an outbreak in your flock.

Scan the QR code to complete the questionnaire.

Your views will help the SOS Sheep Scab group identify how policies relating to this issue can be developed and implemented across Northern Ireland.

The questionnaire should take no longer than 20 minutes to complete and, by completing and returning the questionnaire, you have the opportunity of entering a prize draw for one of five £100 e-vouchers as a thank-you for your participation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The questionnaire can be completed online on the following link

or by scanning the QR code on the picture using your phone camera when the phone is connected to the internet.

Alternatively, you can complete the paper version of the questionnaire and return it in the pre-paid envelope provided by contacting [email protected]

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sheep Scab control project is open to 100 flocks across Northern Ireland on a first-come, first-served basis.

To date, 60 farmers across the province have already benefitted from the project and treatment is underway, or has been completed, in those flocks where Scab has been confirmed.

Participants nominate their vet who will be funded to undertake a farm visit, provide veterinary advice, take samples and investigate if Sheep Scab is likely to be present in the flock.

If treatment is required, the project will fund the supply of prescribed medicines up to a reasonable limit. Please note, the costs of application of dip or treatment with injectables will be borne by the flock owner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If your flock has been experiencing any clinical signs of Sheep Scab, or you have concerns, you are likely to be eligible to participate in the scheme.