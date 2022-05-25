Angling to create a splash at Shane’s Castle Game Fair

Running alongside the internationally acclaimed Game Fair at Shane’s Castle, this fantastic dedicated fly fishing ‘fair within a fair,’ is a real bonus for all the Game Fair visitors.

Game Fair director Albert Titterington explained: “We’ve seen a huge increase in the number of angling enthusiasts coming to the Game Fair at Shane’s Castle every year and while we always have a good range of angling attractions and exhibitors, we felt it was time to put in place a much larger event to appeal to fly anglers in particular, as well as young people thinking of trying it out for the first time.

“With so much on offer, I am certain that this ‘Antrim Fly Fair at the Irish Game Fair’ will be the go-to attraction for anglers coming from all over Ireland. It’s a unique opportunity to meet international angling experts and to watch and learn from world class fly tyers and fly casters who are recognised internationally as masters of their craft.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Game Fair director Albert Titterington and Antrim Fly Fair director Stevie Munn at the launch of the excitimg new Antrim Fly Fair

Fly Fair director Stevie Munn, organiser of the highly successful Galway International Fly Fair, said that he was very excited to offer anglers attending the fair, an extensive, professional event dedicated to their chosen sport of fly fishing.

Outlining just some of what will be on offer at the Fly Fair event, Stevie Munn said: “Visitors can get up close and personal interacting with some of the finest fly dressers in Ireland as they practise their art in the old Railway Station which will be transformed as a dedicated Fly Dressers Pavilion over the two days.

“Meanwhile, a special casting area nearby will host fly casting demonstrations and casting workshops designed for all casting skill levels. Everyone can ‘have a go,’ with a free lesson from top qualified casting instructors.”

Stevie Munn said that there has been a surge in the numbers of young people taking up angling as a pastime and these newcomers to angling would be able to learn the skills required and might even catch their first fish at the fair. He said “We will have a special ‘put and take’ fishery with Lough Neagh as its backdrop, where a team of qualified instructors offer free advice and help to young anglers who may be new to the sport.

Aimed specifically at this younger age group, many will have their first experience of catching their very first trout which they can take home for tea.

“We have a great range of trade stands in which to browse for that’ must have’ tackle item and certain to excite the interest of all ages is the ‘Bug Life’ stand that is especially interesting for anglers, it is educational and the kids will love it. For the trout angler knowing a little entomology will often help you catch more fish, it’s as simple as that. If you’re just starting out, or even if you’re a seasoned fly angler, learning some entomology can help you improve your fly fishing leaps and bounds.

There is even chance to catch a very large fish on dry land with DAERA’s angling simulator. There’s a warm welcome awaiting anglers of all ages to come along early and enjoy the fun.

Finally Albert and Stevie paid tribute to the support received from the Association of Professional Game Angling Instructors in Ireland, the Federation of Irish Salmon and Sea Trout Anglers, Bug Life Entomology, the Ulster Angling Federation, and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Albert said: “With only one Game Fair in Ireland this year, we expect a record attendance from country sports people and their families from all over Northern Ireland at what has been described as ‘Ireland’s most exciting and best value family event’.

“This year all facets of the fair including the award winning Fine food and Crafts Festival; the Living History Festival, our Equestrian Festival, our international class country sports competitions have all been extended and with the new international Fly Fishing Festival I think we can rightly claim to be: ‘Simply Ireland’s best country living event for the whole family’.”

Embrace a Giant Spirit at Shane’s Castle, Antrim, the Game Fair Weekend of 25 and 26th June.