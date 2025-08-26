Annaclone and Magherally YFC hold their annual Big Breakfast

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 26th Aug 2025, 10:11 BST
Saturday 23rd August saw Annaclone and Magherally YFC hold their annual Big Breakfast and information morning.

The club wish to extend a huge thanks to everyone who came along and supported the club.

Thanks must also go to the following people who contributed towards the morning and made it a success.

Carnbrooke for the bacon and sausages.

Jordan Mathers with Hugo and Matthew Kinley at the Annaclone and Magherally YFC Big Breakfast. Picture: Billy Maxwellplaceholder image
Jordan Mathers with Hugo and Matthew Kinley at the Annaclone and Magherally YFC Big Breakfast. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Rosehip Café and Bakery for the bread.

Copeland family for the free range eggs.

Ballydown Milk for the milk.

David McKay for the voucher.

John Tucker and Brian and Sharon Radcliffe at the Annaclone and Magherally YFC Big Breakfast. Picture: Billy Maxwellplaceholder image
John Tucker and Brian and Sharon Radcliffe at the Annaclone and Magherally YFC Big Breakfast. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Caroline Rodgers, Diane McKee and Sharon Donnelly for all their help in kitchen.

And of course the club members who gave up their Saturday morning to help out.

