Annaclone and Magherally YFC say its great to be back

Zoe Weir, Sarah McKee, Ellen McMinn, Helen Sinton and Sarah Meeke

A spokesperson for the club said: “It is so good to have the young farmers family back and competitions up and running.”

The club’s senior members are looking forward to the upcoming nights out with the most recent being county dinner.

Team Annaclone and Magherally YFC have received many awards, including junior club of the year 2021.

Members of the club picking up junior club of the year at the recent county dinner

The club had their annual club exchange night with Collone Young Farmers’ Club, Robert Ervine taught everyone how to line dance and jive.

It was a fun filled night loved by all the members.

The club then travelled to Crumlin Road Gaol in Belfast for the scare nigh. Club members loved it and can definitely say that most will be back again (except the few that had to be locked up).

Matthew Hylands from Iveagh Vets came along to the club recently and gave members a very interesting veterinary talk which was enjoyed by all. Annaclone and Magherally YFC would like to thank Matthew again for coming along to talk to the club.

Zoe Weir (firtst impromptu), Ellen Mcminn (second prepared) and Rachel Sands (first impromptu)

The next competition is the home management and Ulster Young Farmer competition which will be held on 23rd November.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC’s next club meeting is on 8th December (the meeting is yet to be decided). If you are not already a member and would like to attend please message the club’s Facebook page to join.

It is the best rural youth organisation in the world. Come for the craic.

In the coming months Annaclone and Magherally YFC are holding their junior social at Banbridge Rugby Club on Friday 3rd December which will be a night not to be missed.

Lara Carothers, Rachel Sands, Zoe Weir and Ellen McMinn

A spokesperson for the club added: “We hope to hold our big night out for the senior members in February (date pending). Hope to see you all there with your dancing shoes on. Annaclone and Magherally YFC wishes you all well and thanks you for your continued support.”

Competition success: NI public speaking finals - Rachel Sands, Lara Crothers, Ross McKee, Zoe Weir and Ellen McMinn travelled to Magherafelt for the public speaking finals. Congratulations to Zoe Weir who was awarded first in the 18-21 impromptu, Rachel Sands gained first in the 16-18 impromptu and Ellen McMinn who was placed third in impromptu 25-30.

Floral art - Theme twist and turn worked well for the Annaclone and Magherally YFC ladies at the floral art 2021. Congratulations to all members who took place in floral art, 12-14 - 2nd Sarah McKee, 18-21 - 2nd Zoe Weir and 3rd Helen Sinton and 25-30, 2nd Ellen McMinn.

Nicola Mitchell, Zoe Weir, Rebecca Nelson and Emma Donnelly

Ross and Scott McKee