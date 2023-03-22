Annalong is the venue for Northern Ireland Holstein Young Breeders judging event

Taking place on Wednesday 1 March, nearly 50 young members took part in the event. It was great to see such enthusiasm coming through in all age groups.

Members were provided with a class of two-year-olds and a class of second calf cows to judge, that were exceptionally turned out. Once judging was completed, reasons were given to two master judges, Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, and Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena, before the results were announced.

Thanks go to the Henry family for welcoming the club onto their farm for the event, and for their kind hospitality with a BBQ which was well welcomed on a chilly night.

Scott Armstrong, Business Development Manager, Electromech Agri, Mark and Tommy Henry, hosts and Gary Mclean, Director of Electromech Agri, sponsor.

The club are also indebted to Electromech Agri, new sponsors for the 2023 judging events.

Gary Mclean, Director of Electromech Agri, attended the stock judging event.

He commented: “We are really pleased to be sponsoring the series this year, the cows were really well turned out and attendance was great. The level of experienced people willing to show the younger generation how to score correctly was fantastic to see.”

Gary was also joined by Scott Armstrong, Business Development Manager, at the event.

Members taking part at the event.

Results for the first stockjudging event:

Junior Section - 1st Isabella Gregg, Ballymena; 2nd tie Anna Steele, Crumlin, Jack Orr, Ballymena; 3rd Will Patton, Carrowdore.

Intermediate Section - 1st Jack King, Ballymena; 2nd James Gregg, Ballymena; 3rd Robert McConnell, Glenwherry.

Senior Section - 1st Leah Steele, Crumlin; 2nd Josh Ebron, Portadown.

NI HYB Coordinator Andrew Patton, Newtownards with Gary McLean, Director of Electromech Agri, sponsor.

Members are now preparing for the second stock judging event of the year which will be held on Friday 31 March at Wesley and David Gordon’s renowned Annalong herd.

The 350 cow Annalong herd are currently averaging 10,100kgs at 4.40% fat and 3.51% protein on twice a day milking.

The Annalong herd predominantly follows an autumn/winter calving pattern with cows grazing during the day through the summer months.

Main cow families which can be found at Annalong include Juror Faith (Flower), Apple, Rapture (Rachel), Froukje, Mattie G (Bacardi), Ida and Lead Mae. The quality of the herd is clear to see with herd members fetching top prices at Dungannon Dairy Sales along with the annual Summer Sizzler Sale.

David Gordon, Annalong looks forward to welcoming HYB members next Friday evening.

Club secretary, John Mclean, Bushmills, said: “We are really looking forward to our judging night at Annalong. It is somewhere completely different which many members will never have been to see the herd before so it is a great opportunity. Thanks go to the Gordon family for agreeing to host us.”

The event at Brookside, Glassdrummond, Annalong, County Down, BT34 4QN, will kick off at 7.30pm next Friday evening (31 March).

Members are reminded that they must attend at least two of the stock judging events to be in with a chance of qualifying for the national finals, which will take place in Somerset on 12 August 2023.

