Annual Careers Day held at CAFRE's Enniskillen campus

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise held a Careers Exposition as part of the annual Careers Day at Enniskillen campus.

By Joanne Knox
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:17 GMT

This year brought a return to a face-to-face event after Covid restrictions in previous years.

Careers Day is one of a range of activities organised at Enniskillen campus to help students prepare for their future in the equine industry.

Head of Equine Branch, Jane Elliott, commented: “I firmly believe that one of the key aspects influencing the success of Enniskillen students is the excellent support which we receive from the industry locally, across the Island and indeed further afield.”

Equine businesses and organisations from near and far enjoyed the buzz of the afternoon, while students gleaned knowledge and insight into a wide variety of career options in the equine industry.

Take a look through the gallery of images from the event below.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 3 students Aisling Moohan (Frosses, Donegal) and Amy Murphy (Ballymena) gain insight into the Thoroughbred industry with Ciara Devitt, Godolphin.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 3 students Aisling Moohan (Frosses, Donegal) and Amy Murphy (Ballymena) gain insight into the Thoroughbred industry with Ciara Devitt, Godolphin. Photo: Freelance

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus BSc (Hons) in Equine Management student Joey Ryan (Thurles, Co Tipperary) talks to Susan Spratt, British Horse Society (BHS).

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus BSc (Hons) in Equine Management student Joey Ryan (Thurles, Co Tipperary) talks to Susan Spratt, British Horse Society (BHS). Photo: Freelance

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 3 student Grace Harrison (Newtownabbey) talks to Ruth Morrison from Downpatrick Racecourse about the range of careers available to her.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 3 student Grace Harrison (Newtownabbey) talks to Ruth Morrison from Downpatrick Racecourse about the range of careers available to her. Photo: Freelance

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 3 students Flo Dowds (Lisburn), Aoife Gribben (Armagh) and Courtney Carlisle (Killinchy) talk army careers with Colin Scott and Robyn Hart.

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 3 students Flo Dowds (Lisburn), Aoife Gribben (Armagh) and Courtney Carlisle (Killinchy) talk army careers with Colin Scott and Robyn Hart. Photo: Freelance

