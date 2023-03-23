The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise held a Careers Exposition as part of the annual Careers Day at Enniskillen campus.

This year brought a return to a face-to-face event after Covid restrictions in previous years.

Careers Day is one of a range of activities organised at Enniskillen campus to help students prepare for their future in the equine industry.

Head of Equine Branch, Jane Elliott, commented: “I firmly believe that one of the key aspects influencing the success of Enniskillen students is the excellent support which we receive from the industry locally, across the Island and indeed further afield.”

Equine businesses and organisations from near and far enjoyed the buzz of the afternoon, while students gleaned knowledge and insight into a wide variety of career options in the equine industry.

Take a look through the gallery of images from the event below.

1 . CAFRE Careers Day CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 3 students Aisling Moohan (Frosses, Donegal) and Amy Murphy (Ballymena) gain insight into the Thoroughbred industry with Ciara Devitt, Godolphin. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . CAFRE Careers Day CAFRE Enniskillen Campus BSc (Hons) in Equine Management student Joey Ryan (Thurles, Co Tipperary) talks to Susan Spratt, British Horse Society (BHS). Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . CAFRE Careers Day CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 3 student Grace Harrison (Newtownabbey) talks to Ruth Morrison from Downpatrick Racecourse about the range of careers available to her. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

4 . CAFRE Careers Day CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Level 3 students Flo Dowds (Lisburn), Aoife Gribben (Armagh) and Courtney Carlisle (Killinchy) talk army careers with Colin Scott and Robyn Hart. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales