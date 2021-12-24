Annual Christmas tractor run postponed due to spread of Omicron: Here’s how you can support the chosen charities

Organisers took the decision to postpone the run, which was to be held in County Armagh on Tuesday (28 December), due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The tractor run started back in 2012, by the Livingstone Family to give back to the Southern Area Hospice for the incredible care they provided to Marina Livingstone in the last few weeks of her life.

The event has grown over the years, with over 750 tractors attending.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers pictured at the launch of the 10th annual Livingstone Tractor run

The Livingstone tractor run, to date, has raised over £600,000 for the nominated charities.

This year, it was being held to support three local charities - the Southern Area Hospice, Air Ambulance NI and NI Children’s Hospice.

Year on year the event has grown in size, attendees and the amount it raises for charity.

In a statement, the committee said: “This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Livingstone Tractor Run and the committee has been working hard to make arrangements for this very special event this year.

“Unfortunately, due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is spreading through our community, we have had to take the very difficult decision to postpone the 10th anniversary run until next Christmas.

“We have taken this decision in order to protect all those who participate, spectate and volunteer on the day.”

They continued: “We realise this will be extremely disappointing to so many, but hope that everyone appreciates that, for us, the safety of the supporters and volunteers is of the utmost importance.

“While the tractor run brings great enjoyment to all who attend, the main aim of course is to raise money for three worthy charities, the Southern Area Hospice, the Children’s Hospice and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

“As fundraising events have been greatly reduced over the past two years, these charities need our support more than ever.

“And so, while the tractor run is postponed, we still want to raise as much money as possible.

“We would like to thank all those already who have supported the run this year by placing an ad in our booklet.

“The booklet has been printed and will be widely distributed as far as possible.

“We want to thank most sincerely our principal sponsor, Mr Ben Sergeant, who has, despite the event not taking place, once again astounded us with his generosity to each of the three charities.

“If you would like to make a donation to the work of these charities you can do so by clicking on the link to our Just Giving page.”

Raffle tickets are still available and can be purchased from any member of the organising committee.

The draw will take place on Saturday 29 January 2022 and the winners will be announced on the day via the Livingstone Tractor Run Facebook page.

The statement concluded: “Please, please do everything you can to help us raise as much money for these vital services provided by these charities so that it can continue.

“In closing we want to thank all those down through the past 10 years that have given so much in so many ways to the tractor run and we look forward to better days when, once again, we all can enjoy the sights and sounds and friendship the tractor run brings. Thank you.”