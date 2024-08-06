The award winning Donegal Railway Museum is holding its famous annual vintage run on Sunday 11th August 2024, starting at the Railway Museum in Donegal Town, Tyrconnell Street, just below Donegal Castle, ending at Biddy O’Barnes. This annual event, in aid of the museum itself starts with Registration at the museum at 12noon, and then leaves on its run at 1pm.

Have you a vintage car or tractor, itching to get it out for a run in scenic Donegal this year?

The award winning Donegal Railway Museum is holding its famous annual vintage run on Sunday 11th August 2024, starting at the Railway Museum in Donegal Town, Tyrconnell Street, just below Donegal Castle, ending at Biddy O’Barnes.

This annual event, in aid of the museum itself starts with registration at the museum at 12noon, and then leaves on its run at 1pm.

Tea and coffee will be served on arrival.

The route will take in a scenic drive around Donegal and will finish at Biddy’s with a coffee and sandwich.

Last year’s rally which was one of the biggest in the county including a terrific range of vintage cars and tractors, as well as a few modern tractors.

Entry fee per vehicle is €20 with all funding going directly to the upkeep of the community museum which celebrates Donegal’s unique Railway Heritage.

Click on this link to see a selection of the great vehicles at a previous rally at https://youtu.be/S4XbgzWns8k

Simply turn up on the day at 12noon at the museum; the run starts at 1pm. If you require more information, contact [email protected] or telephone: 074 9722655.