Organisers are pleased to announce that the ever-popular Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run will return on Saturday 30 December 2023.

The tractor run will, once again, support three local charities – Southern Area Hospice, Air Ambulance NI and NI Children’s Hospice.

The tractor run was started back in 2012 by the Livingstone family to give back to the Southern Area Hospice for the incredible care they provided to their mother Marina Livingstone in the last few weeks of her life.

The event has grown over the years with over 750 tractors attending it some years.

Pictured at the launch of the Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run. (Pic: Livingstone Christmas Tractor Run)

The Livingstone tractor run to date has raised £891,626 for the nominated charities.

Year on year, the event has grown in size, attendees and the amount it raises for charity.

Starting from Armagh Business Park, the route will once again see tractors follow the Markethill Road to Gosford, take the Mullaghbrack Road to Hamiltonsbawn and then on to Richhill before returning to the Business Park via the Portadown Road.

Organisers invite those with tractors to come along on the day. It is only £15 to take part and all proceeds will go to the three great charities.

Those without tractors are invited along too, to marvel at the large variety of tractors that will be on display. So, bring your family and friends to join in this great charity event.

A raffle, BBQ and an afternoon of craic will follow as the tractors return.

If you cannot make it and want to show your support, you can donate on Just Giving: www.justgiving.com/team/livingstonechristmastractorrun2023