Annual Magherafelt Ploughing Society match returns after a four year break

After an absence of four years due to Covid and other factors the Magherafelt Ploughing Society was delighted to once again recently host their annual ploughing match.

Excellent land was generously placed at our disposal by the Brown family at Ballygillen Farm, Loup, Cookstown which allowed the match to go ahead in what has been a wet and difficult season.

Dry conditions overhead, fantastic ground conditions underfoot together with a 100 percent turnout amplified the enjoyment of the spectators and the competitors who had travelled far and wide (from Dublin, Louth and the Loup).

Things were well underway when the last competitor arrived.

Ian Simms on his way to victory. Picture: Submitted

The society wished to thank the judging undertaken by Sam Bowman, Robert Brown, William Hood and William Purcell and when all was added up the man who arrived last ended up being first, the Ian Simms masterclass performance won him first place in the 12” class and he was crowned champion of the field. The full results are as follows:

Tractor section

12” for the Ernest A Caldwell Cup – first, Ian Simms, second, Jack Wright, third, Allen McAnally and fourth, Gerry Byrne

Reversible for the F W Henderson Cup – first, David Wright, and second, James Coulter

Cameron Nutt onboard his Cockshutt tractor. Picture: Submitted

Vintage Class 1 for the Magherafelt Ploughing Society Cup – first, James Adair, second, Geoffrey Cush, third, Paul Graham and fourth, Stephen Gray

Vintage Trail for the Arthur Campbell Cup – first, David Gratten, second, Cyril McGinnis, third, Seamus Crossen and fourth, Freddie Hall

Vintage Classic – first, David Lemon Jnr, second, Robert Acheson and third, David Lemon Snr

Best back - Ian Simms

Jim Graham and Sam Bowman (judge). Picture: Submitted

Best hint - David Wright

Best ploughing by an under 25 - Jack Wright

Best ploughing by a Co Derry Ploughman and WA Lees Memorial cup – David Wright

Championship of the field and WR Harrison Cup – Ian Simms

Cyril McGinnis, Dublin. Picture: Submitted

Horse section

In the horse section David Anderson and Declan Ferris showed everyone a clean pair of heels as Jack and Bobby both looked and produced a resplendid display for everyone in attendance, in the sunshine and were awarded the following:

Everyday work for the Taylor Cup - David Anderson

Best back - David Anderson

Best hint - David Anderson

Championship of the field and AR Hogg cup – David Anderson

David Gratten contemplates things with fellow competitor Cameron Nutt and father. Picture: Submitted

Turnout for the JF Hogg cup - David Anderson

