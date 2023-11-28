Annual Magherafelt Ploughing Society match returns after a four year break
and live on Freeview channel 276
Excellent land was generously placed at our disposal by the Brown family at Ballygillen Farm, Loup, Cookstown which allowed the match to go ahead in what has been a wet and difficult season.
Dry conditions overhead, fantastic ground conditions underfoot together with a 100 percent turnout amplified the enjoyment of the spectators and the competitors who had travelled far and wide (from Dublin, Louth and the Loup).
Things were well underway when the last competitor arrived.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The society wished to thank the judging undertaken by Sam Bowman, Robert Brown, William Hood and William Purcell and when all was added up the man who arrived last ended up being first, the Ian Simms masterclass performance won him first place in the 12” class and he was crowned champion of the field. The full results are as follows:
Tractor section
12” for the Ernest A Caldwell Cup – first, Ian Simms, second, Jack Wright, third, Allen McAnally and fourth, Gerry Byrne
Reversible for the F W Henderson Cup – first, David Wright, and second, James Coulter
Vintage Class 1 for the Magherafelt Ploughing Society Cup – first, James Adair, second, Geoffrey Cush, third, Paul Graham and fourth, Stephen Gray
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vintage Trail for the Arthur Campbell Cup – first, David Gratten, second, Cyril McGinnis, third, Seamus Crossen and fourth, Freddie Hall
Vintage Classic – first, David Lemon Jnr, second, Robert Acheson and third, David Lemon Snr
Best back - Ian Simms
Best hint - David Wright
Best ploughing by an under 25 - Jack Wright
Best ploughing by a Co Derry Ploughman and WA Lees Memorial cup – David Wright
Championship of the field and WR Harrison Cup – Ian Simms
Horse section
In the horse section David Anderson and Declan Ferris showed everyone a clean pair of heels as Jack and Bobby both looked and produced a resplendid display for everyone in attendance, in the sunshine and were awarded the following:
Everyday work for the Taylor Cup - David Anderson
Best back - David Anderson
Best hint - David Anderson
Championship of the field and AR Hogg cup – David Anderson
Turnout for the JF Hogg cup - David Anderson
Advertisement
Advertisement
The society wishes to thank the traders and businesses in the Magherafelt area – especially the main sponsors SuperSeal Window Systems - for their financial and other support, and thank all who helped to organise the event.