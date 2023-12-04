THE annual Santa charity ride organised by Joan Cunningham added a splash of red to the streets of Downpatrick last weekend.

Commenting on the success of this year’s festive event, Joan said: “﻿I am totally overwhelmed by the amazing welcome I and all the riders and supporters received on Saturday in Downpatrick with my Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride.

“All expectations were surpassed and to help bring some festive cheer following the devastation of the recent flooding was more than I could ever have wished for.

“Downpatrick businessman Bartley Murphy asked me to bring the Ride to Downpatrick for one year only to boost community spirit and morale and raise some festive cheer.

Jenny Beattie received a medal from judge Aisling Kirkpatrick. (Pic supplied by Joan Cunningham)

“I agreed as I felt it was the Christian thing to do under the circumstances and I am so glad I did.