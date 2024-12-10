Another 20 old photographs from the Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the archives down through the years. There are 20 in total.
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
Have a look through this selection and let us know, drop us a comment, or email [email protected].
In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
1. NEWTOWNARDS PLOUGHING MATCH.JPG
2. NEWTOWNARDS PLOUGHING MATCH 2.JPG
3. NI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PLOUGHING TEAM.JPG
Jim Duncan, Ulster Ayrshire Club chairman, and Harry McKeown, Portglenone, at the club’s annual dinner and prize distribution which was held in Ballymena in November 1981. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage