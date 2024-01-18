News you can trust since 1963
Register
Subscribe

Another brilliant day at Ardnacashel's arena eventing and showjumping series

IT was another brilliant day at the second week of Ardnacashel’s arena eventing and showjumping series.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Organisers were delighted with the great turnout and busy day, with multiple on the day entries.

They wish to thank everyone who went along and say a “massive well done” to all of the competitors!

There was great feedback on the course and it seemed to be a positive education.Speed had a big part to play in the results – a great incentive for an accurate and rhythmical round.The photographer on the day was Anna from Black Horse Photography NI – a loyal, talented and friendly service, offering high quality products.Ardnacashel are back next Sunday (21 January) with Pony Club Qualifiers included.Results are as follows

Most Popular
Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

X-Poles:

Zeke Baillie and Nico - Clear;

Wesley Cole and Harvey - Clear;

Jorja Dickson and Harvey - Clear;

Emma Jackson and Joe. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Emma Jackson and Joe. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
Emma Jackson and Joe. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Ella Dickson and Rhydian - Clear;

Thea Horner and Rhydian - Clear.

50cm Showjumping:

Zeke Baillie and Nico - Clear;

Susan Hunter and Colour Cascade. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Susan Hunter and Colour Cascade. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
Susan Hunter and Colour Cascade. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Ella Dickson and Harvey - Clear.

70cm Showjumping:

1st Katie Donnelly and Duckie;

2nd Poppy Smith and Paddy.

Cara Norman and Walter. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Cara Norman and Walter. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
Cara Norman and Walter. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

70cm Arena Eventing:

1st Karen Connelly and Olly;

2nd Susan Hunter and Colour Cascade;

3rd Emma Jackson and Peaches;

4th Jane Bruce and Minnie The Minx;

5th Isabella Graham and Sam.

Poppy Smith and Paddy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)Poppy Smith and Paddy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)
Poppy Smith and Paddy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

80cm Showjumping:

1st Cara Norman and Walter.

80cm Arena Eventing:

1st Connie Gray and Joker;

2nd Karina Mcveigh and Cococabana;

3rd Kara Cosgrove and Letterfinish Ollie;

4th Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker;

5th Emma Jackson and Tilly.

90cm Arena Eventing:

1st Sophie Price And Molly;

2nd Kara Cosgrove And Letterfinish Ollie;

3rd Emma Jackson And Tobi;

4th Samantha Hanna And Nova;

5th Emma Jackson And Archie.

1m Arena Eventing:

1st Emma Jackson And Tommy;

2nd Emma Jackson And Champ;

3rd Emma Jackson And Tailsman.

1.10m Arena Eventing:

1st Emma Jackson And Murphy.

Related topics:OrganisersShowjumping