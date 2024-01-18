Another brilliant day at Ardnacashel's arena eventing and showjumping series
Organisers were delighted with the great turnout and busy day, with multiple on the day entries.
They wish to thank everyone who went along and say a “massive well done” to all of the competitors!
There was great feedback on the course and it seemed to be a positive education.Speed had a big part to play in the results – a great incentive for an accurate and rhythmical round.The photographer on the day was Anna from Black Horse Photography NI – a loyal, talented and friendly service, offering high quality products.Ardnacashel are back next Sunday (21 January) with Pony Club Qualifiers included.Results are as follows
X-Poles:
Zeke Baillie and Nico - Clear;
Wesley Cole and Harvey - Clear;
Jorja Dickson and Harvey - Clear;
Ella Dickson and Rhydian - Clear;
Thea Horner and Rhydian - Clear.
50cm Showjumping:
Zeke Baillie and Nico - Clear;
Ella Dickson and Harvey - Clear.
70cm Showjumping:
1st Katie Donnelly and Duckie;
2nd Poppy Smith and Paddy.
70cm Arena Eventing:
1st Karen Connelly and Olly;
2nd Susan Hunter and Colour Cascade;
3rd Emma Jackson and Peaches;
4th Jane Bruce and Minnie The Minx;
5th Isabella Graham and Sam.
80cm Showjumping:
1st Cara Norman and Walter.
80cm Arena Eventing:
1st Connie Gray and Joker;
2nd Karina Mcveigh and Cococabana;
3rd Kara Cosgrove and Letterfinish Ollie;
4th Phoebe Beaumont and Ardnehue April Joker;
5th Emma Jackson and Tilly.
90cm Arena Eventing:
1st Sophie Price And Molly;
2nd Kara Cosgrove And Letterfinish Ollie;
3rd Emma Jackson And Tobi;
4th Samantha Hanna And Nova;
5th Emma Jackson And Archie.
1m Arena Eventing:
1st Emma Jackson And Tommy;
2nd Emma Jackson And Champ;
3rd Emma Jackson And Tailsman.
1.10m Arena Eventing:
1st Emma Jackson And Murphy.