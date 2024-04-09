Another excellent show of sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £238
Fat ewes sold to £238 and breeding sheep to £192.
Leading prices
Hoggets
Amanda Bonnar, Glenwherry, Cheviot, 30kgs £192. Henry Patterson, Carrickfergus, 30kgs £185. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Texel, £175. David McNeill, Corkey, Blackface, 30kgs £174.50.
Martin McKay, Cushendun, Blackface, £0kgs £174. Armoy farmer, 25kgs £171. Carrickfergus farmer, 26kgs £172. J Simpson, Mosside, 25kgs £171. B Mullan, Stranocum, 28kgs £174. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, 28kgs £174. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 27kgs £175. Brian O’Kane, Martinstown, 26kgs £170. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 28kgs £168.50. J Simpson, Mosside, 25kgs £169. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 24kgs £169. J & J McMullan, Armoy, 25kgs £168.50. Chas Laverty, Armoy, 26kgs £165. Norman Kennedy, Ballymena, 28kgs £165. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 24kgs £162. Ian McMillan, Bushmills, 26kgs £167. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 22kgs £160. John McHenry, Mosside, 25kgs £162. Des McCollum, Loughguile, 27kgs £162. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, 24kgs £161.
Breeding sheep
Crumlin farmer, aged ewes/1 lamb each, £180. Alex McMullan, Ballymena, Blackface ewes, 1 ½ lamb, £188. Jas Bryson, Crumlin, Suffolk ewe/1 lamb, £188, Crossbred ewe, 2 lambs, £192.
Store lambs
Seamus Elliott, 5 Dorsets, £125. Pat McNeill, Ballyvoy, 20 Texel, £112. Pat McGarry, Ballycastle, 11 Texel, £124. Liam Devlin, Armoy, 2gs Suffolk, £77.00. George Byrd, Broughshane, 9 Texel, £110.
Fat ewes
P J Dougan, Coleraine, Texel, £238. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Charollais, £208. B Moorehead, Bushmills, Dorsets, £188. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £184. Brendan Laverty, Loughguile, Suffolk, £174. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, Cheviot, £162. Andrew Jamison, Stranocum, Texel, £160. John McKeague, Ballycastle, Texel, £160. Sam Carson, Ballymena, Crossbreds, £164. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, Texel, £162. B Moorehead, Bushmills, Dorsets, £188. Pat McErlain, Armoy, Texel, £166.
Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.