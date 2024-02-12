Another excellent trade for cattle at Newtownstewart
Heifer prices: 10 Lim heifers presented by T R Crawford Droit weighing 529kgs ,averaged 293.48 ppk and £1554 pph. 615kgs £1805, 565kgs £1650, 555kgs £1630, 500kgs £1570, £1550 £1500 and £1480, 520kgs £1500, 470kgs £1225. Wm Ballantine Glenhull 545kgs £1440, 530kgs £1370; A Stevenson Sion Mills 500kgs £1390, 510kgs £1320 and £1300, 460kgs £1295, 470kgs £1270; B Cooper Castlederg 570kgs £1385; R Buchanan Donemana 490kgs £1355, 510kgs £1280; M McShane Glenmornan 455kgs £1250; T Ginn Ardess 450kgs £1170, 300kgs £900, 285kgs £860; A Castlederg farmer 415kgs £1090, 400kgs £1000, 370kgs £925, 330kgs £865; S Managh Omagh 300kgs £840; Other heifers sold from £670 up.
Bullock and Bull prices: R Temple Newtownstewart 775kgs £1950; S J Hemphill Castlederg 685kgs £1550; M McShane Glenmornan 660kgs £1740; Wm Ballantine Glenhull 520kgs £1425, 460kgs £1250; T Ginn Ardess 480kgs £1390, 495kgs £1345, 460kgs £1240, 370kgs £1095, 350kgs £1070; S Managh Omagh 310kgs £1000, 270kgs £845; M Doherty Strabane 280kgs £850. Other Bullocks sold from £500 up.
Fat Cows: S ~J Hemphill Castlederg 455kgs £231; T Ginn Ardess 690kgs £212, 860kgs £1690; J Adams Omagh 675kgs £206, 635kgs £188, 595kgs £199; R Buchanan Donemana 700kgs £165; R Chambers Strabane 605kgs £200, 680kgs £155, 695kgs £180.
Fries Cows; D Hunter Droit 645kgs £151, 535kgs £139, 590kgs £129, 580kgs £120. Other Fries sold from £100 up
Another good entry on offer saw Lambs selling to £145 per Head and 595ppk.
G McNulty 32.50kgs £145; 35kgs £144; 30kgs £140; A McFarland 30kgs £141; Dean McNamee 24.50kgs £133; Raymond Baxter 25.50kgs £132.50; A Claudy farmer 22.50kgs £134; Jas Hamilton 26kgs £130; 25.50kgs £129; Bert McKane 23.50kgs £128.50; P McFarland 24kgs £126.50; T Hayes 23kgs £124; K McNamee 23kgs £124; C Cassidy 21.50kgs £122; 21kgs £113.50 M Hegarty 21kgs £122; Jas Leitch 22kgs £118; 22kgs 113; P Nethery 24kgs £115; B McKenna 22.50kgs £115; A Blaney 20.50kgs £114.50; P McNamee 20kgs £113.
Other Lambs sold from £90 up.
Cast Ewes and Rams sold from £40 to £160.