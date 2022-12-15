With some speedy combinations on top form, the organisers are anticipating a great evening of showjumping, especially in the hotly contested 60cm, 70cm and 80cm classes.

The organisers are delighted to have prizes sponsored by MGM Equestrian and with the last of the Super League 2022 points on offer the beautiful perpetual trophies will also be awarded on the night.

Results from 9 December:

40cm class (double clears)

Mya O’Neill and Chester; Lola Brown and Rosie; Lexi Wylie and Henry; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky and Annie Burleigh and Beauty

50cm class (double clears)

Charlie McCann and Annie; Elsa Blair and Bleech; Lily Sayers and Fonya; Jessica McCarroll and Mr Punky; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Poppy Coaltar and Millie; Olivia Coaltar and Beauty; Molly Lee and Amy; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky and Elsa Lee and Teddy.

60cm class (double clears)

Jessica Wilson and Storm; Kayla Donnelly and Chester; Lily Sayers and Fonya; Henry Irwin and Jasper Lad; Sophie Johnston and Speedy; Layla Rae and LadyBug; Emily Garrity and Louie; Chloe Watson and Sonny and Molly Lee and Amy.

70cms (double clears)

Sophie Johnston and Speedy; Molly Lee and Teddy; Tess Wallace and Elvis; Emily Garrity and Louie; Cara Garrity and Rosie; Georgia Retalic and Polo; Dara Flynn and Ruby and Chloe Watson and Lexus.

80cms (double clears)

Dara Flynn and Ruby; Tess Wallace and Elvis; Cara Garrity and Rosie and Scarlett and Patrick.

90cms (double clear)

Scarlett Knox and Patrick

1m (no entries)

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 16 December.

