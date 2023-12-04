Another exciting showjumping league final anticipated at Ecclesville
With some speedy combinations on top form, the organisers are anticipating a great evening of show-jumping, especially in the hotly contested 60cm and 70cm classes.
The organisers are delighted to have prizes sponsored by MGM Equestrian and with the last of the Super League 2023 points on offer the beautiful perpetual trophies will also be awarded on the night.
And just a reminder, everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not.
Results from 1 December
40cm Class (Double Clears):
Dani Bell and Henry; Savannah Wylie and Chester; Myra Bolton and Sally; Florence Wallace and Elvis; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Willow Sloane and Prince; Willow Sloane and Charlie; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Annie Burleigh and Beauty.
50cm Class (Double Clears):
Charlotte Crawford and Annie; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Lexi Wylie and Henry; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Olivia Coaltar and Millie.
60cm Class (Double Clears):
Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Layla Rae and Ladybug; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Henry Irwin and Jasper Lad; Cara Garrity and Angel.
70cms (Double Clears):
Wendy McAleer and Billy; Kyra Loughran and Storm; Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Layla Rae and Ladybug; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Henry Irwin and Jasper Lad; Cathal Donnelly and Boomerang.
80cms (Double Clears):
Mairead Smith and Roxi; Cara Garrity and Angel; Sophie Johnson and Ben.
90cms (Double Clears):
Tess Wallace and Rusty; Mairead Smith and Roxi.
1m (No Double Clears)
Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 8 December.
Also, a date for the diary is Wednesday 27 December when Ecclesville will run the very popular Christmas Cracker Show starting at 10am with classes to suit all ages and abilities.