WEEK four of Ecclesville’s Showjumping League allowed competitors their last chance to qualify for the prizes at the final on 8 December.

With some speedy combinations on top form, the organisers are anticipating a great evening of show-jumping, especially in the hotly contested 60cm and 70cm classes.

The organisers are delighted to have prizes sponsored by MGM Equestrian and with the last of the Super League 2023 points on offer the beautiful perpetual trophies will also be awarded on the night.

And just a reminder, everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not.

Savanna Wylie on Chester who jumped clear in the 40cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

Results from 1 December

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Dani Bell and Henry; Savannah Wylie and Chester; Myra Bolton and Sally; Florence Wallace and Elvis; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Willow Sloane and Prince; Willow Sloane and Charlie; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty; Annie Burleigh and Beauty.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Isla Clarke with Rosie Clarke on Princess who had clear rounds in the 40cm and 50cm classes. (Pic: Ecclesville)

Charlotte Crawford and Annie; Lucy Broderick and Rosie; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Rosie Clarke and Princess; Lexi Wylie and Henry; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Olivia Coaltar and Millie.

60cm Class (Double Clears):

Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Layla Rae and Ladybug; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Henry Irwin and Jasper Lad; Cara Garrity and Angel.

70cms (Double Clears):

Caroline Wallace and Sandy who were clear in the 40cm and 50cm classes. (Pic: Ecclesville)

Wendy McAleer and Billy; Kyra Loughran and Storm; Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Layla Rae and Ladybug; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Henry Irwin and Jasper Lad; Cathal Donnelly and Boomerang.

80cms (Double Clears):

Mairead Smith and Roxi; Cara Garrity and Angel; Sophie Johnson and Ben.

90cms (Double Clears):

Lexi Wylie and Henry, clear in the 50cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

Tess Wallace and Rusty; Mairead Smith and Roxi.

1m (No Double Clears)

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 8 December.