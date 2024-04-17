Another good entry of quality cattle on offer at Lisnaskea, steers and bulls to £1220
This week steers and bulls sold to £1280 for a 405kg Limousin (£316) with a 400kg Charolais to £1220 (£305) a 345kg Charolais sold to £1130 (£328).
Smaller ones sold to £880 for a 235kg Limousin (£374) with a 230kg Charolais to £840 (£365) and a 235kg Charolais to £830 (£353).
Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 380kg Charolais (£295) a 360kg Charolais sold to £1030 with a 345kg Charolais to £1000.
Smaller ones sold to £990 for a 320kg Charolais a 295kg Charolais sold to £920 (£312 with a 325kg Limousin to £940.
Sample prices as follows
Weanling steers and bulls
Springfield producer 405kg Limousin to 31280 (£316) 400kg Charolais to £1220 (£305) 380kg Limousin to £1090 (£287) 345kg Limousin to £980 and 355kg Limousin to £960. Newtownbutler producer 345kg Charolais to £1130 (£328) and 340kg Charolais to £950. Corranny producer 385kg Limousin to £1080. Tempo producer 270kg Charolais to £970 (£359) 350kg Limousin to £900 and 350kg Limousin to £870. Newtownbutler producer 325kg Charolais to £970 (£298) 260kg Charolais to £890 (£342) and 270kg Charolais to £840 (£311) Rosslea producer 325kg Charolais to £970 (£298) Rosslea producer 350kg Limousin to £900. Belcoo producer 255kg Charolais to £880 (£345) 230kg Charolais to £840 (£365) 300kg Charolais to £820, 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £660 and 250kg Charolais to £630. Newtownbutler producer 235kg Limousin to £880 (£374) Tempo producer 350kg Limousin to £870. Magheraveely producer 330kg Limousin to £860. Belcoo producer 235kg Charolais to £830 (£353) 235kg Charolais to £670 and 170kg Charolais to £610 (£359) and Lisnaskea producer 235kg Limousin to £790 (£336) 255kg Limousin to £690 and 200kg Limousin to £590.
Weanling heifers
Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £1120 (£295) 365kg Charolais to £1000, 320kg Charolais to £990 (£309) 330kg Charolais to £940, 295kg Charolais to £920 (£312) 310kg Charolais to £900, and 330kg Charolais to £880. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £1030, 300kg Charolais to £850, 340kg Charolais to £840, 300kg Charolais to £830, 310kg Belgian Blue to £770 and 345kg Simmental to £740. Tempo producer 345kg Charolais to £1000 (£290) Magheraveely producer 325kg Limousin to £940 (£289) 330kg Limousin to £880 and 310kg Limousin to £810. Tempo producer 340kg Limousin to £930. Clabby producer 415kg Belgian Blue to £930. Rosslea producer 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 370kg Hereford to £780, 340kg Hereford to £760, 315kg Hereford to £720 and 260kg Hereford to £590. Lisnaskea producer 295kg Limousin to £880 (£298) 335kg Charolais to £860, 355kg Charolais to £700 and 285kg Charolais to £670. Monea producer 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £780, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £780,and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £720. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £830, 285kg Charolais to £720, 315kg Charolais to £650 and 270kg Charolais to £640. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Charolais to £760. Derrylin producer 285kg Charolais to £760, 250kg Simmental to £750 (£300) and 280kg Limousin to £670. Lisnaskea producer 255kg Limousin to £680 and 230kg Limousin to £620. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £610, 235kg Charolais to £610, 235kg Charolais to £580, 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £650, 250kg Charolais to £650 and 240kg Charolais to £520. Belcoo producer 260kg Charolais to £650 and 190kg Charolais to £500.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very strong demand from online and ringside competition.