Another good entry of quality cattle on offer at Lisnaskea, steers and bulls to £1220

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week steers and bulls sold to £1280 for a 405kg Limousin (£316) with a 400kg Charolais to £1220 (£305) a 345kg Charolais sold to £1130 (£328).

Smaller ones sold to £880 for a 235kg Limousin (£374) with a 230kg Charolais to £840 (£365) and a 235kg Charolais to £830 (£353).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 380kg Charolais (£295) a 360kg Charolais sold to £1030 with a 345kg Charolais to £1000.

Farming Life livestock markets

Smaller ones sold to £990 for a 320kg Charolais a 295kg Charolais sold to £920 (£312 with a 325kg Limousin to £940.

Sample prices as follows

Weanling steers and bulls

Springfield producer 405kg Limousin to 31280 (£316) 400kg Charolais to £1220 (£305) 380kg Limousin to £1090 (£287) 345kg Limousin to £980 and 355kg Limousin to £960. Newtownbutler producer 345kg Charolais to £1130 (£328) and 340kg Charolais to £950. Corranny producer 385kg Limousin to £1080. Tempo producer 270kg Charolais to £970 (£359) 350kg Limousin to £900 and 350kg Limousin to £870. Newtownbutler producer 325kg Charolais to £970 (£298) 260kg Charolais to £890 (£342) and 270kg Charolais to £840 (£311) Rosslea producer 325kg Charolais to £970 (£298) Rosslea producer 350kg Limousin to £900. Belcoo producer 255kg Charolais to £880 (£345) 230kg Charolais to £840 (£365) 300kg Charolais to £820, 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £660 and 250kg Charolais to £630. Newtownbutler producer 235kg Limousin to £880 (£374) Tempo producer 350kg Limousin to £870. Magheraveely producer 330kg Limousin to £860. Belcoo producer 235kg Charolais to £830 (£353) 235kg Charolais to £670 and 170kg Charolais to £610 (£359) and Lisnaskea producer 235kg Limousin to £790 (£336) 255kg Limousin to £690 and 200kg Limousin to £590.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £1120 (£295) 365kg Charolais to £1000, 320kg Charolais to £990 (£309) 330kg Charolais to £940, 295kg Charolais to £920 (£312) 310kg Charolais to £900, and 330kg Charolais to £880. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £1030, 300kg Charolais to £850, 340kg Charolais to £840, 300kg Charolais to £830, 310kg Belgian Blue to £770 and 345kg Simmental to £740. Tempo producer 345kg Charolais to £1000 (£290) Magheraveely producer 325kg Limousin to £940 (£289) 330kg Limousin to £880 and 310kg Limousin to £810. Tempo producer 340kg Limousin to £930. Clabby producer 415kg Belgian Blue to £930. Rosslea producer 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 370kg Hereford to £780, 340kg Hereford to £760, 315kg Hereford to £720 and 260kg Hereford to £590. Lisnaskea producer 295kg Limousin to £880 (£298) 335kg Charolais to £860, 355kg Charolais to £700 and 285kg Charolais to £670. Monea producer 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, 305kg Aberdeen Angus to £780, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £780,and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £720. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £830, 285kg Charolais to £720, 315kg Charolais to £650 and 270kg Charolais to £640. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Charolais to £760. Derrylin producer 285kg Charolais to £760, 250kg Simmental to £750 (£300) and 280kg Limousin to £670. Lisnaskea producer 255kg Limousin to £680 and 230kg Limousin to £620. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £610, 235kg Charolais to £610, 235kg Charolais to £580, 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £650, 250kg Charolais to £650 and 240kg Charolais to £520. Belcoo producer 260kg Charolais to £650 and 190kg Charolais to £500.