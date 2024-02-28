Another good entry of store cattle and weanlings at Lisnaskea, prices to £1280
This week steers and bulls sold to a high of £371 per 100kg paid for a 345kg Charolais to £1280.
A 455kg Charolais sold to £1240 (£273) with a 385kg Charolais to £1190 (£309).
Smaller ones sold to £319 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais to £1150 with a 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £800 (£320) and a 205kg Limousin to £680 (£332).
Weanling heifers sold to £1350 for a 475kg Limousin (£284) a 480kg Charolais sold to £1250 (£260) a 365kg Charolais sold to £1150 (£308) with a 315kg Charolais to £990 (£314).
Smaller ones sold to £940 for a 275kg Charolais (£342) with a 250kg Charolais to £830 (£332).
Sample prices as follows
Weanling steers and bulls
Lisnaskea producer 345kg Charolais to £1280 (£371) 385kg Charolais to £1190 (£309) and 390kg Charolais to £1020 (£261) Newtownbutler producer 455kg Charolais to £1240 (£273) Derrylin producer 415kg Limousin to £1170 (£282) Belcoo producer 415kg Charolais to £1160 (£280) 390kg Charolais to £1130 (£290) 385kg Charolais to £1000, 315kg Charolais to £990 (£314) 325kg Charolais to £980 (£302) 320kg Charolais to £960 (£300) and 315kg Charolais to £890 (£282) Maguiresbridge Produucer 360kg Charolais to £1160 (£319) Tempo producer 375kg Limousin to £1130 (£301) Enniskillen producer 340kg Simmental to £990 (£287) 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £970, 360kg Simmental to £920, 375kg Simmental to £865, 280kg Limousin to £830, and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £800 (£320) Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £990 (£309) 350kg Limousin to £980 (£280) and 345kg Limousin to £870. Newtownbutler producer 365kg Charolais to £940, 370kg Limousin to £900, 325kg Charolais to £850, 315kg Limousin to £800, and 300kg Limousin to £800. Derrylin producer 310kg Charolais to £920 (£297) and 220kg Charolais to £660 (£300) Lisnaskea producer 290kg Simmental to £890 (£307) 320kg Limousin to £880, and 355kg Limousin to £800. Fivemiletown producer 330kg Limousin to £890, 310kg Limousin to £890 and 210kg Belgian Blue to £480. Derrylin producer 345kg Hereford to £840, 300kg Hereford to £770, 340kg Hereford to £730, 330kg Hereford to £730and 280kg Hereford to £700. Garrison producer 260kg Limousin to £800 (£308) and 205kg Limousin to £680 (£332) Rosslea producer 255kg Limousin to £750 (£294) Belcoo producer 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. Garrison producer 230kg Limousin to £640.
Weanling heifers
Macken producer 475kg Limousin to £1350 (£284) 455kg Charolais to £1150, and 435kg Limousin to £1060. Macken producer 480kg Charolais to £1250 (£260) and 425kg Limousin to £1010. Newtownbutler producer 490kg Charolais to £1160, 460kg Charolais to £1060 and 430kg Charolais to £990. Belcoo producer 365kg Charolais to £1150 (£308) 315kg Charolais to £990 (£314) 275kg Charolais to £940 (£342) 310kg Charolais to £910 (£294) 250kg Charolais to £830 (£332) and 260kg Limousin to £800 (£308) Derrylin producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £960 (£291) Garrison producer 320kg Limousin to £960 (£300) and 385kg Limousin to £950. Augher producer 380kg Limousin to £910 and 375kg Limousin to £830. Garrison producer 310kg Simmental to £900, 265kg Limousin to £680 and 230kg Charolais to £550. Rosslea producer 300kg Limousin to £890 (£297) Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £800. Tempo producer 240kg Charolais to £780 (£325) 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £690 and 245kg Charolais to £660. Derrylin producer 290kg Simmental to £770 and 300kg Simmental to £770. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Simmental to £700. Derrylin producer 310kg Charolais to £680 and 245kg Charolais to £600.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a growing demand from online and ringside competition.