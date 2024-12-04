Another good seasonal entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, store heifers to £1450

Another good seasonal entry of cattle presented for sale on Tuesday 3rd December at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales produced a brisk demand insuring complete clearance for all stock on offer.

This week store heifers sold to £1450 for a 515kg Aberdeen Angus (£282).

Weanling heifers sold to £348 per 100kg for a 270kg Limousin to £940.

Store bullocks sold to £1430 for a 485kg Limousin (£295).

Farming Life livestock markets

Weanling males sold to £1340 for a 410kg Charolais (£327) to a high of £389 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin to £1090 with a 320kg Charolais to £1110 (£347).

Leading prices as follows

Store and weanling males

Lisnaskea producer 485kg Limousin to £1430 (£295) Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £1340 (£327) 365kg Charolais to £1250 (£342) 350kg Limousin to £1080 (£309) and 360kg Charolais to £1070 (£297) Derrylin producer 455kg Hereford to £1200 (£264) Maguiresbridge producer 410kg Limousin to £1170 (£285) 325kg Charolais to £1000 (£308) and 290kg Limousin to £960 (£331) Fivemiletown producer 335kg Limousin to £1150 (£343) and 280kg Limousin to £1090 (£389) Derrylin producer 460kg Simmental to £1160 (£252) Derrylin producer 360kg Limousin to £1150 (£319) 350kg Limousin to £1040 (£297) 320kg Limousin to £850 and 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. Derrylin producer 355kg Limousin to £1120 (£315) and 285kg Limousin to £960 (£337) Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £1110 (£347) 390kg Simmental to £1060, 340kg Charolais to £1050 (£309) 315kg Limousin to £1040 (£330) 380kg Charolais to £1040, 340kg Charolais to £1000 (£294) 355kg Simmental to £980 and 315kg Charolais to £800. Lisnaskea producer 355kg Limousin to £1040 (£293) and 305kg Limousin to £930 (£305) Derrylin producer 310kg Aubrac to £1040 (£335) 320kg Aubrac to £1020 (£319) 260kg Aubrac to £930 (£358) 300kg Aubrac to £870 (£290) 280kg Aubrac to £820 (£293) Rosslea producer 260kg Simmental to £820 (£315) 300kg Simmental to £800 and 190kg Simmental to £640 (£337) Trillick producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 180kg Aberdeen Angus to £590 (£328) and 160kg Shorthorn beef to £560 (£350) Belcoo producer 265kg Limousin to £760, 290kg Limousin to £750,and 345kg Simmental to £620. Newtownbutler producer 200kg Charolais to £700 (£350) and 235kg Limousin to £600. Lisnaskea producer 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Tamlaght producer 255kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £660 x 2 and 255kg Aberdeen Angus to £630 x 2. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Limousin to £690. Lisnaskea producer 315kg Speckle Park to £660. Newtownbutler producer 210kg Limousin to £650 (£310) 190kg Limousin to £590 (£311) 200kg Saler to £580, 200kg Shorthorn to £580 and 190kg Saler to £580.

Store and weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 515kg Aberdeen Angus to £1450 (£282) 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£273) and 445kg Shorthorn beef to £1120 (£252) Maguiresbridge producer 405kg Limousin to £1270 (£314) and 330kg Limousin to £1020 (£309) Derrylin producer Limousin to £940 (£348) Belcoo producer 290kg Limousin to £900 (£310) 340kg Limousin to £800 and 310kg Limousin to £700. Rosslea producer 275kg Limousin to £700 and 215kg Limousin to £610. Derrylin producer 340kg Limousin to £760. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Limousin to £650, 300kg Limousin to £600, 245kg Speckle Park to £440 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £400. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £640. Rosslea producer 220kg Limousin to £640. Newtownbutler producer 200kg Limousin to £590, 200kg Saler to £590, and 170kg Saler to £500 x 2 Trillick producer 165kg Shorthorn to £440 and 190kg Shorthorn to £410.

A good steady demand this week again with lots more stock required to supply a growing demand from online and ringside competition.