Another good show of sheep at Armoy Mart, breeding ewes selling to £190
Breeding ewes sold to £190, fat ewes to £141 and store lambs to £101.
Leading prices
Hoggets
D McKee, Loughguile, 36kgs £145. WD Marshall, Clough, 29kgs £133.50. Johnny Brown, Ballycastle, 27kgs £133. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 30kgs £133. V Scullion, Ballymoney, 25kgs £132. W Knox, Armoy, 26kgs £132. Paul Black, Ballycastle, 26kgs £130. J and J Mullan, Armoy, 25kgs £130. Raymond Canning, Drumsurn, 28kgs £130. Terry McGarry, Armoy, 25kgs £127. R Canning, Limavady, 25kgs £126. Alison Wharry, Glenarm, 24kgs £125.50. F Loughridge, Loughguile, 25kgs £125. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 23kgs £124.50. A Dempster, Ballymoney, 23kgs £122. F McKendry, Cloughmills, 23kgs £120. L Gamble, Ballymoney, 23kgs £120.
Breeding sheep
R Sinclair, Bushmills, (in-lamb ewes), 7, £190, 4, £182, 5, £180, 6, £158. D Boyle, Dunloy, (in-lamb ewes), 6, £150.
Store lambs
William Sharkey, Cushendun, 20 Suffolk, £101. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, 18 Texel, £99.00. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, 5 Texel, £99.00. A Kane, Ballycastle, 10 Crossbreds £94.00. J Cassley, Armoy, 18 Crossbreds £79.50. Niall McMullan, Armoy, 20 Texel, 376.50. Jas Gillan, Armoy, 8 Cheviot, £70.00. Sandra Dobbin, Clough, 21 Texel, £90.00. R Gingles, Larne, 6 Jacob, £96.
Fat ewes
Ian Kennedy, Ballymoney, Texel, £141. P Gardiner, Clough, Texel, £129. P Laverty, Armoy, Suffolk, £116. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, Texel, £116. M Simpson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £108. M D McNeill, Cushendall, Texel, £106. David Guild, Armoy, Texel, £100. O McCluskey, Loughguile, Crossbreds, £99.00. Dan McKee, Corkey, Crossbreds £96.00. Trevor Christie, Cloughmills, Texel, £95.00.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.