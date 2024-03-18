Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The showjumping league will continue for the next two Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

Results from 15 March

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Grace Kelly with Holly who jumped in the 70cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

Nadia Donnelly and Barney; Matthew Stewart and Tilly; Maddy Rankin and Elvis; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Robyn Houlihan and Nemo; Willow Sloane and Prince; Willow Sloane and April; Zara Moore and Gunner; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Florence Wallace and Storm; Bob Lee and Teddy; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Kim McKevlin and Smoothie; Henry Johnston and Speedy; Annie Burleigh and Beauty; Rhianne Coaltar and Beauty.

50cms (Double Clears):

Savannah Wylie and Chester; Dani Bell and Henry; Mya O’Neill and Chester; Cillian Nugent and Spaghetti; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Cara McCarten and Rambo; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Kim McKevlin and Smoothie; Lola Capewell and Micky; Olivia Coaltar and Alfie; Zara Moore and Gunner; Olivia Alexander and Jack; Ella Nevin and Blue.

60cms (Double Clears):

Ava McNally and Bert jumped in the 70cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

Lily Sayers and Bo; Lexi Wylie and Holly; Layla Rose McCabe and Rocky; Cillian Nugent and Spaghetti; Ella-Jane Johnston and Speedy; Elsa Lee and Amy; Myra McCarroll and Mr Punky; Dara Flynn and Ging; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Leah Preston and Rocky; Grace O’Kane and Small Barney; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Lily Wilds and Ging; Ana Donnelly and Elvis; Emma Hamill and Cookie.

70cms (Double Clears):

Ella -Jane Johnston and Speedy; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Elsa Lee and Amy; Layla Rea and Ladybug; Ana Donnelly and Elvis; Jessica Wilson and Kate.

80cms (Double Clears):

Katie Duddy and Billy competed in the 70cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

Wendy McAleer and Bella; Sophie Johnston and Ben; Emma Hamill and Cookie; Willow Maye and Storm; Lucy Campbell and Hellie; Lisa McFarland and Venus; Molly Lee and Maggie.

90cm (Double Clears):

Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Rachel Haughey and Leo.

1m (Double Clear):

Sophie Johnston with Henry Johnston on Speedy who had a clear round in the 40cm class. (Pic: Ecclesville)

Rachel Haughey and Leo.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 31 March.