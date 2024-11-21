Another very successful Garvagh Clydesdale show and vintage rally

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club hosted another successful show and vintage rally.

The sun shinning from early morning attracted a host of spectators, cars and tractor enthusiasts and the field was a buzz of activity all day long.

Trade stand spaces were fully occupied with a range of attractions, clothing, toys, bric-a-brac and food stalls. The club marque was well filled with arts and crafts, and the amusement area enjoyed by the children.

Many of the older traditions enjoyed a good revival. There was a record turn out of stationary engines.

Craig Hanna, champion

James Patterson brought his immaculately turned-out steam engine ‘Bonnie Doon’, originally built in 1914, she was a beautiful example of her type and sounding equally as superb as she looked.

The club were equally delighted to have their own vintage Major tractor and thresher on display.

With Tom Stewart, Martin Stewart, Gordon and James Smyth in charge it was a delight to see corn threshing carried out as it was in bygone days.

Musical entertainment for the event was hosted by Alaistair Coyles and was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.

Sandra Henderson reserve champion

The pet dog show is always a great source of light entertainment, sponsored by Angles Hair Design and judged by local Veterinary Surgeon Alan Brown, there was a total of 15 entries. Patricia brought her dog Eclaire all the way from South Africa.

Wilma brought her blind dog Rex, a rescue dog and received the award for special recognition. Jayne showed the youngest pup in the show at only 14 weeks of age.

The art of poteen making might be considered by some as history but Johnny and Molly came all the way from Dungannon to revive the tradition with their own brand of comedy and was hugely entertaining.

The Clydesdales again took centre stage at the top end of the field and recorded one of the largest turnouts of any show locally this year. Being associated with the Clydesdale Horse Society of GB.

Jenny Reid and David Patterson with male champion

Points are awarded for places at similar shows during the year.

Judging for the day was in the capable hands of Derek Bailey from Tipperary.

The quality of the horses on display was superb and he had no easy task as well as the in hand showing there were many other exhibits on display.

John Weir from Ballyclare had a beautiful set of decorated harness and farm cart exhibit.

Geoffrey Tanner and Finn Todd with best foal

Tommy and Sammy Erwin had two beautiful carriage exhibits, one of which was over 200 years of age.

The young handlers class was well supported and Matthew Patton of Mastergwee Clydesdales qualified to compete at the Royal Highland Show in June 2025. Lucy McClelland took first prize and the Geoffrey and Lesley Tanner Cup.

The main attraction of the day was the Grand Parade of Clydesdales, cars and tractors along the Main Street.

Led by Victor Scott and his team of Glebeview Clydesdales, a huge crowd of spectators were waiting with cameras and video equipment at hand to take home some memories of this highlight of the day.

Results of the judging are as follows

Brood Mare - Tom Fleming Cup

Billy Magee, Eddie Martagh, Geoffrey Tanner and Bertie Hanna

1st Victor, Raymond and Ben Scott – Glebeview Bess

Filly foal

1st G and L Tanner – Downhill Maisie

2nd David Patterson – Cloghan Jolene

Colt foal

Victor Scott – Glebeview King Bill

Best foal – O’Connell’s Garage Cup

G and L Tanner – Downhill Maisie

Gelding class – Nevin Smith Cup

1st Victor Scott – Glebeview Jack

2nd Victor Scott – Glebeview Cole

Yield mare class

1st David Patterson – Agivey Sophie

1 year old filly – Robert Scott Cup

1st Hanna Family – Macfin Highland Queen

2nd Darren Ryan – Hillview Amazing Grace

3rd G and L Tanner – Cloghan Bonny Katie

1 year old colt – Northern Bank Cup

1st Jenny Reid – Bencannon Sir Charles

2nd Pat O’Boyle – Rosegift Avenger

3rd David Coulter – Castletown Coronation

2 year old filly – Hugh and Averil Scott Cup

1st Sandra Henderson – Croaghmore Daisy

2nd John Cross – Castletown Clover

Young handlers class – G and L Tanner Cup

1st Lucy McClelland

2nd Finn Todd

3rd Matthew Patton

4th Gemma Coulter

Farm cart class

1st John Weir – Rosehall Alexander

Driving class

1st Tommy Erwin – Jochem and Sue

2nd Sammy Erwin – Harry and Pippin

Dray class

1st Victor, Raymond and Ben Scott – Glebeview Jack and Glebeview Cole

Show champion – Jack Linton Cup

Hanna family – Macfin Highland Queen

Reserve champion – Nevin Smith Cup

Sandra Henderson – Croaghmore Daisy

Male champion – Farlow Engineering Cup

Jenny Reid – Bencannon Sir Charles